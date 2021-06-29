Tuesday, June 29th 2021 Show Links
Declan Gallagher arrives at Aberdeen as he officially signs on at Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
June 29, 2021, 3:50 pm
Aberdeen signing Declan Gallagher in action for Scotland during the Euro 2020 play-off match against Israel.

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher has arrived at Pittodrie on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old today met up with his new Aberdeen team-mates at Cormack Park.

Gallagher was set to go out of contract at Motherwell this summer but had reached a pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen.

The centre-back remained a Motherwell player whilst on international duty at Euro 2020 with the Scotland squad.

Gallagher failed to secure game in the  three Group D matches before Scotland exited at the group stage following a 3-1 loss to Croatia.

He was an unused substitute in the defeat by Croatia at Hampden last week.

Capped nine times by Scotland the defender has been given the number five at Aberdeen.

 

