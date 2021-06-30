Stephen Glass confident Lewis Ferguson remains committed to Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists midfielder Lewis Ferguson remains committed to the Dons despite handing in a transfer request.

Ferguson rocked the club last month after handing in a written request, after seeing a potential move to recently-promoted Watford turned down.

The Scotland under-21 international has become a pivotal part of the club since arriving in 2018 from Hamilton Accies as a teenager.

With four years still to run on his contract Aberdeen are in a position of strength, with Glass certain he still has a player willing to give his all to the cause.

He told RedTV: “The latest news is that we’ve still got Lewis at the club so we’re delighted about that. He was the top performer in the yo-yo test, which is what you’re looking for in one of your midfielders. To me, his commitment level is there and nobody should question it.

“What’s happened has happened but he’s an Aberdeen player until further notice, the same with all our players. Our players will be in demand so it’s not a shock that people want to buy our players, but the valuation has to be right for the club or they stay and play for us until that is met.”

Glass also reckons he and the Dons are getting a sure thing in the arrival of Christian Ramirez.

The American striker jetted in to the Granite City on Wednesday after completing his move from MLS side Houston Dynamo.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career in the United States, also playing for Minnesota United and LAFC.

Glass added: “He’s a pure number nine and a really experienced centre forward. Anybody who plays for the American national team up top has got a lot to offer. I think you see the boys who are playing up front for them now, like Daryl Dike, and they’re talking about £20 million for guys like that.

“The level of player we’re getting is very high. Christian is a proven goalscorer and has a great presence about him. His work ethic is fantastic and I think he’ll help the young players as well which is an important point when you’re bringing in senior players.

“Bringing a player of that age, they’re not on crazy long contracts, and I think it’s less of a gamble than bringing in a 25, 26-year-old on a three-year contract and it doesn’t work out after six months to a year. We’ve seen that in the past. We’re more confident of what we’re getting and what they’ll add to the youth at the club.”