Aberdeen new boy Christian Ramirez: ‘I’ll repay manager’s faith in me with goals’

New Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has vowed to pay back manager Stephen Glass’ faith in him by hitting the goal trail for the Dons boss wants this season.

The American is training with his team-mates at Cormack Park after making the move from Houston Dynamo and has been given the number nine jersey by his new club.

The responsibility of leading the line for the Dons is one Ramirez takes seriously and the 30-year-old is determined to live up to the billing he has received.

He said: “When the manager told me he wanted me to wear number nine I took it as a privilege and a vote of confidence from him to me and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I hope to give the fans plenty of joy.

“I’ve been searching for that confidence from a manager. It’s all you can ask for as a player and gives you that freedom to play on the field. They told me how much they wanted me here but I don’t feel extra pressure.”

Ramirez’s move to Aberdeen is a new challenge in every sense and he insists the chance to play in Europe was one he simply could not turn down.

The Californian told RedTV: “I honestly did not think an opportunity like this would come my way in my career anymore. I had passed on so many opportunities to go to Liga Mx (in Mexico), but things didn’t work out for one reason or another.

“I have dreamed of playing abroad and, when my agent brought me this opportunity, it was something that was surreal.

“My aunt who passed away two years ago always said I would one day play in Europe and it was a calling which I felt I needed to chase.”

Ramirez has elite sporting exemption status, which means while he must isolate for 10 days he can leave his flat for the sole purpose of training or playing matches with his team-mates at Cormack Park.

When not training or playing, the American plans on spending the next week immersing himself in all things Aberdeen to help him prepare for his new life in Scotland.

He said: “I think of myself as someone who throws themselves all in. I want to dive into the culture, I want to learn about the city, learn about the club. It makes you feel better and makes you feel part of the history and it will be something special.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans here. I’ve been sitting in a room watching YouTube videos of how loud the stadium gets and I can’t wait to play in front of everyone.”