IN PICTURES: The best images as Aberdeen gear up for first pre-season friendly with training session at Cormack Park

By Ryan Cryle
July 7, 2021, 1:35 pm
© SNS GroupAberdeen manager Stephen Glass and coach Neil Simpson during training earlier today.
Aberdeen are gearing up for their first friendly of pre-season tomorrow with the Dons set to take on Championship Inverness Caley Thistle behind closed doors at Cormack Park.

The photographers were at the Reds state-of-the-art training ground once again this morning to watch boss Stephen Glass – as well as coaches Allan Russell, Henry Apaloo and Neil Simpson, and player-coach Scott Brown – put the rebuilt squad through their paces.

We’ve compiled a selection of the best images from the session, including the likes of midfielder Brown, striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and playmaker Ryan Hedges in full flight during one drill.

Take a look at the pictures below:

© SNS Group Stephen Glass, Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo arrive.
© SNS Group The Aberdeen squad stretch.
© SNS Group Dylan McGeouch.
© SNS Group Summer signing Scott Brown taking part in a drill.
© SNS Group New striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas sprints.
© SNS Group Jack Gurr, front, with Niall McGinn, behind.
© SNS Group Brown with the ball as Simpson watches on.
© SNS Group Ross McCrorie.
© SNS Group US striker Christian Ramirez, with young full-back Kieran Ngwenya waiting to go next.
© SNS Group Brown in the middle for a drill.

 

 

