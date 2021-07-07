Work permit approved for new Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez

Aberdeen have been successful in gaining a work permit for new signing Christian Ramirez.

The American, who arrived at the club last week from Houston Dynamo, has been granted a permit after completing the formalities of his two-year deal with the club.

The Dons boss is thrilled to have Ramirez on board and believes he and fellow new striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas can be a successful partnership.

The Aberdeen manager said: “He’s probably tagged as a no. 9 who can finish but he’s a good link player, a big strong boy, his movement is good – and he’s good with his feet.

“We’ve got a good number of options up front, different ways to attack teams.

“It’s up to us to identify weaknesses in teams, areas we can exploit, and then use what we’ve been fortunate enough to add – because we’ve added some real talents.”

While Ramirez will be an unknown quality for Aberdeen supporters they know all too well what Emmanuel-Thomas is capable of.

The Englishman has arrived at Pittodrie from Livingston with the reputation of being a strong, physical target man but Glass believes the label does a disservice to the former Arsenal youth player.

Glass said: “His quality is undoubted for me.

“I saw that first hand last year stood at the side of the pitch when he was sticking it into our net.

“That’s one thing that won’t happen this year – he will not be doing that.

“He can probably get wrongly tagged as a big target man. He is more than that. He has great ability.

“People we spoke to when we were doing more of our homework on him talked about his quality with his feet, that he is a very good player.

“His imagination is brilliant, he can finish, he has great technique and I think it is up to us to put him in the right positions to use his attributes.

“He has a great number of those.

“He is more than a target man and I think he will show that in an Aberdeen jersey as well.”

Squad in good shape

Ramirez and Emmanuel-Thomas are the two new additions to the forward line at the club and Glass is pleased with the options he has available for the new campaign.

He said: “We did a lot of our work really early and perhaps it gets forgotten. If you look at the movement we’ve had as a whole it’s significant and high quality.

“We’re happy with what we have done so far but we’ll see where we are when the season starts. If we’ve got the same group we’ll be okay, if we’ve managed to add we’ll be happy.”