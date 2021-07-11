Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass backs appeal for fans return this month

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has backed the club’s bid to have fans at Pittodrie for their Conference League tie against BK Hacken of Sweden next week.

The Dons have asked for permission to allow 8,200 fans in for their first game of the season which, if approved, will result in Glass taking charge of his first game in front of spectators since being appointed.

The Aberdeen manager is eager to experience the atmosphere at Pittodrie which he experienced from his playing days and insists he and his players will be giving their all to ensure European football is on the menu whenever fans are allowed to return.

He said: “It will be massive if we can get a good number of people in but that is something that is outwith my control.

“I would like there to be 20,000 in there but I don’t think that is going to happen in the first instance.

“I am sure the club are working behind the scenes with the correct people.

“Hopefully we get a good number but if we don’t we just have to be in a position that we are still in there when they are allowed back.”

Glass insists his players will be ready for their Conference League test against BK Hacken.

The Dons have played just one pre-season fixture against Caley Thistle and have two matches remaining, against Reading and St Johnstone at Cormack Park – both on Friday, to prepare for the visit of the Swedes to Pittodrie next Thursday.

Glass is confident it will be ample preparation.

He said: “It is a very balanced group we have and they will all be at a good level of fitness.

“They will all played enough game related things.There are closed door friendlies and you can do that stuff without inviting other teams in.

“They will be ready for the Hacken game, no doubt.”

The Hacken game will be new arrival Declan Gallagher’s competitive debut for the club and Glass is looking forward to seeing the former Motherwell captain in a red shirt.

He said: “He was one that we wanted to add pretty early. He performed for Motherwell until the last day of his contract which we knew he would.

“That’s why we know what we are getting, a Scotland international with a couple more caps over the summer.

“You get a player that is disappointed that he didn’t add to his tally during the Euros. That shows the level of player we have brought in.”