Former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor relishing move to English League Two side Walsall

Ash Taylor says he is excited about his next challenge in football after joining English League Two side Walsall on a two-year deal.

The former Aberdeen defender had been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership sides Ross County and Motherwell.

But the 30-year-old has opted to join the Saddlers and is looking forward to a return to English football.

The ex-Tranmere and Northampton centre-half said: “I’m delighted to get it all sorted and I’m excited to get going.

“I’m looking to bring leadership qualities, I enjoy defending and I like to keep clean sheets, that’s what I try to do first and foremost.

“I also bring a bit of experience and know-how in terms of how to win games and take the club forward.

“The brand of football and the job the head coach wants to do at this football club is exciting and I’m buying into what he wants to do and where he wants to take this football club.”

Walsall head coach Matthew Taylor was delighted to bring the former Don to his club.

He said: “Ash is a player that we have been in dialogue with for a period of time and I’m really pleased we’ve managed to secure his signature.

“There was lots of competition for him so for us to be able to compete and get a player of his experience and knowledge is a huge coup for the club.

“He’ll bring experience, leadership, calmness on the pitch, he’s an organiser and a very good defender.

“I think our fans will be extremely pleased to see him in a Walsall shirt and I’m extremely happy and looking forward to working with him on a daily basis.”