Scott Brown’s all-action debut leaves Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass delighted

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes Scott Brown’s tough-tackling debut shows exactly what he will bring to the Dons this season.

The former Celtic captain’s robust style was in full effect in his 45 minute cameo in the 1-1 draw with Caley Thistle at Cormack Park.

Shane Sutherland had put Billy Dodds’ side ahead before Jay Emmanuel-Thomas equalised on the half hour mark of a competitive encounter at Aberdeen’s training ground.

Brown was front and centre in his time on the field and Glass was delighted to see his player-coach’s competitive nature on display.

He said: “That’s the attitude you want. Yes it’s a friendly game but as a player you don’t play friendlies, you want to win. He’s got that in his locker. That’s why he is here and why he is going to be brilliant for us.

“I was excited about today, outsiders coming in. I know Billy Dodds pretty well from my time playing with him here at the club so we’re grateful to him bringing his team and the challenge they gave us today.

“I can only imagine what is coming in a couple of weeks but we’re all looking forward to it.”

© Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Glass fielded two different teams for each half and was pleased to see all the players involved come through the match unscathed.

The Aberdeen manager hopes it stays that way as competition begins to build for the Conference League second qualifying round first leg against BK Hacken of Sweden on July 22.

The Dons boss said: “The training has been good and the boys have all come through it so we’re going to be healthy and competitive provided we come through the games (against Reading and St Johnstone) next Friday.

“It was great as we managed to get 90 minutes into everybody. The boys looked fit and were a threat all the time.”

Glass was grateful for the challenge presented by the side managed by his former Dons team-mate Dodds, who included a trialist in his side at Cormack Park.

© Supplied by Aberdeen FC

He said: “Inverness were good and are close to being fit for the start of their season with the Premier Sports Cup coming up.

“They were missing players to be fair but it was a good test and a good fitness exercise.

“The fact all the players got 90 minutes is a huge positive for us.

“The first challenge is always when opposition come in and they are not here to watch us play.

“That is the challenge you need to be ready for. You can set things up as much as you want but opponents come and want to do something different.

“You have to find a way of imposing your style and your manner on the game. It is important that we feel that over the next couple of weeks.”