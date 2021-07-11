‘Superman’ striker Christian Ramirez can be Aberdeen’s goalscoring hero, insists former manager

Aberdeen signing Christian Ramirez can take Scotland by storm with his scoring instinct, insists his former manager from the United States.

A natural goalscorer, strong in the air, dangerous on the ground, game intelligence to find space in the box and a willingness to selflessly run the channels – former boss Don Ebert insists Ramirez ticks all the boxes for a goal hero.

Ebert also believes the 30-year-old’s strengths extend far beyond the physical as he also has a mental toughness and resilience that can make him a hit at Pittodrie.

Strikers FC Irvine’s Ebert coached Ramirez for almost a decade and even now uses the United States international as an example to his rising stars.

He said: “Christian has scored goals his entire life and that is his biggest asset.

“He has that instinctive nose for goal but is also a very good footballer.

“Christian is good on the ground, especially in the box as he has a real sense of where the ball is going.

“On top of that he is also strong in the air.

“I put a premium on players like Christian with that skill level who can score goals.

“Everywhere he has played Christian has been successful and I don’t see why that will be any different at Aberdeen.”

A story of work, dedication, love and desire

Signed on a two-year contract, Aberdeen thrashed out a deal with Major League Soccer for Ramirez and also successfully negotiated the hurdle of securing a work permit.

The twice-capped United States international made his Dons’ debut as a second half substitute in the 1-1 friendly draw with Inverness Caley Thistle at Cormack Park.

His story is one of pure work, dedication, love and desire because all along the way he got nothing. “Nothing has come easy for this kid – it is not a fairytale, it is a grinder story. “In Scotland I think they will appreciate that.” Don Ebert

Hernandez, nicknamed ‘Superman’ in the United States, is set to make his competitive Aberdeen debut in the Uefa Europa Conference League clash with Bk Hacken on Thursday July 22.

Ebert insists Ramirez’s rise from the lower leagues to the MLS, international recognition and now a move to Scotland are proof that hard work pays off.

He said: “I use Christian as an example all the time to players at our club of what can be achieved.

“His story is one of pure work, pure dedication, pure love and desire because all along the way he got nothing.

“Nothing has come easy for this kid – it is not a fairytale, it is a grinder story.

“In Scotland I think they will appreciate that.

“I think Aberdeen have got a player who is a lot of fun to watch.

“I love where he is at in his career and what he has accomplished.

“Christian was a very late developer who was under the radar.

“He was not a golden boy like Freddie Adu at 12 or Kylian Mbappe.

“However the one thing he has done since the age of 13 is always score goals.

“Everywhere Christian has gone he had an uncanniness, and it’s a gift, of scoring goals.”

He scores – that is all people need to say

That Ebert uses Ramirez as an example to young players is high praise as the coach has produced USA internationals such as Bobby Wood, Benny Feilhaber and Matthew Hoppe who is scoring regularly for Schalke in the Bundesliga.

Hoppe, 20, recently became the first American born player to score a hat-trick in the German Bundesliga.

“I have always been proud of Christian because I saw him when everyone else turned their back on them. “People would say ‘yeah he scores. “He scores because he is big, he scores because… – they should all just stop their sentence at ‘he scores’. “That’s all you need to say – he scores.” Don Ebert

Ebert, 62, insists it took a super-human effort for Superman to haul himself from the lower echelons of the American leagues to star at the top level in the MLS with Minnesota United, Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo.

He said: “I have always been proud of Christian because I saw him when everyone else turned their back on them.

“People would say ‘yeah he scores.

“He scores because he is big, he scores because… they should all just stop their sentence at ‘he scores’.

“That’s all you need to say – he scores.

“However Christian is also technically a great footballer and I always enjoyed watching him.

“Christian’s desire is what supporters will love.

“He is honest as the day is long and will give his all.”

Aberdeen fans will love Ramirez’s desire

Ramirez began his career under Ebert at Striker FC Irvine in California before moving to the Concordia University in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

He moved to Orange County Blue Star for a season where he received coaching Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell with his Superior Striker enterprise.

Ramirez then switched to Charlotte Eagles in the American third division, which was then know as the USL Pro League, in 2012.

A prolific scorer Ramirez netted four goals in three play-off appearances to fire the Eagles to the USL Pro Championship final, where they lost to Orlando City SC.

That scoring form brought him to the attention of Minnesota United in the NASL, the then-American second division who moved to snap him up.

In his first three years at Minnesota United, the striker was named in the league’s top XI team of the season and netted 19 times in his first campaign, including a sensational over-head bicycle kick that won the Goal of the Year award.

In 93 appearances for Minnesota United in the NASL, Ramirez netted 55 goals.

Minnesota United then stepped up to Major League Soccer, the top-flight, in 2017 and Ramirez was one of their key performers – netting 14 goals.

Ebert, former captain of the United States Olympic team, said: “Christian had so many reasons to give up – but never did.

“For example he goes to the NASL and there is the beautiful MLS up above that with 20 teams and he didn’t even get a sniff of that.

“He played in NASL, our tier two, and led the league in scoring for a bad team in Minnesota.

“Still no one took a chance on him in the MLS but he just kept getting better and better.

“Christian continued to learn and work on the rest of his game.

“It paid off as he finally got into the MLS and made it into the international team at 27-years-0ld and scored on his debut.

“He never gave up and continued and scored goals.”

A workaholic who will run the channels – Ramirez will thrive in Glass’ pressing game

After five successful, goal laded seasons at Minnesota, Ramirez transferred to Los Angeles FC in the MLS.

It was there he worked under former United States manager Bob Bradley.

“Christian had no problem with a pressing game. “He will run the channels and will run them 10 times knowing that he is making seven dummy runs.” Don Ebert

Ebert insists Ramirez brings so much more than goals.

Aberdeen boss Glass intends to play a high-tempo pressing game and Ebert is confident Ramirez will be a major asset to that style with his selfless play and work effort.

He said: “Christian works extremely hard.

“Just watch how much he runs off the ball, his unselfishness – he will do the dirty running, the channels and the pressing.

“Bradley is still the most high pressing MLS coach in our league.

“Christian had no problem with that pressing game.

“He will run the channels and will run them 10 times knowing that he is making seven dummy runs.

“Christian will give himself up but when that ball is played and he just finds those angles, those tiny things you cant teach.

“First time balls, crosses, redirects – although very strong in the box he is not a player who will sit in the penalty area and let the others do all the work.

“He is a workaholic and will run hard over 90 minutes but he has that gift – it is timing, seeing it and goalscoring is a gift he has it.

“Aberdeen have signed a goalscorer and a hard worker who is a humble guy – I really hope it works out for him for him there.”

Stick his nose in where other guys won’t

Houston Dynamo moved to sign Ramirez in August 2019 and the attacker had a strong end to the campaign, netting five times in 10 games.

Aberdeen boss Glass attempted to sign the striker last year whilst in interim charge of Atlanta United.

Houston Dynamo knocked back the approach but this time Glass finally got his man.

Ebert said: “Christian is brave and will stick his nose in where other guys won’t.

“That’s what I love about him.

“I have had all the Ramirezs in my club.

“We had the three brothers and his sister who is also an unbelievable player.

“It is a football family and Christian is the oldest – they all look up to big brother.”

Not much money or glory but he never quit

For an example of Ramirez’s admirable attitude Ebert turns back the clock more than a decade to when the striker was playing at the top level of college football, in the NCAA Division One with Santa Barbara.

However Ramirez was unfulfilled at the club and was willing to drop back down the divisions to rebuild and focus on his love of the game.

It paid off.

Ebert said: “I see kids all the time who have had it all rosy and keep going up, up and up.

“Everybody shines a light on them and praises them.

“Christian didn’t have any of that and he could have quit.

“He was at a Division One school club in Santa Barbara who are always top ten.

“However they messed him about and Christian just wanted to be happy, get his education and play football.

“He called me when I had just finished being head coach of an NAI school, a little school called Concordia here in Irvine.

“I said Christian you are going to go from Division One right down, forget Division Two, forget three – you are going to the NAI.

“He said he just wanted to play.

“Needless to say he was the best player in the country at that level and they went all the way to the tournament final.

“He never quit.

“When he went pro and played in the NASL there was not a lot of money and not a lot of glory.

“He has carried the lunch bucket and that is why he is the man he is.”