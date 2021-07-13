Aberdeen’s Euro opponents BK Hacken win again as revival continues

Aberdeen’s Euro opponents BK Hacken beat Kalmar FF 3-2 away to continue their recent revival.

Gothenburg based BK Hacken were rock bottom of the Allsvenskan, the Swedish top flight, when the Dons landed them in the Uefa Europa Conference League draw.

In response to dropping to the foot of the table BK Hacken changed manager during the recent summer break and appointed Per-Mathias Hogmo.

Former Norwegian international manager Hogmo led BK Hacken to a 2-1 defeat of AIK Stockholm last weekend in his first competitive game in charge.

That win hauled BK Hacken off the foot of the table.

Aberdeen’s second qualifying round opponents jumped further up the Allsvenskan standings on Monday night with a second successive victory.

Ännu en kämpainsats! Ännu en seger! pic.twitter.com/Bmk8xsafGN — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) July 12, 2021

BK Hacken set up in a 4-3-3 formation for the away clash at Kalmar FF with Martin Olsson left-back, Godwill Ekpolo right-back and Johan Hammar and Joona Toivio, who starred for Finland in the Euro 2020 finals, both at centre-back.

Norwegian U21 cap Tobias Heintz anchored the midfield with Swedish internationals Gustav Berggren on the left and Erik Friberg the right.

An attacking three had Tunisian international Ali Youssef on the left with highly rated teenage Swedish U21 cap Patrik Walemark, 19, on the right.

Swedish international striker Alexander Jeremejeff led the attack.

Jeremejeff returned from suspension and Hogmo reckons the striker, expected to start against Aberdeen, adds another dimension to their attack.

Hogmo said: “It’s great to get Jeremjeff back.

“With Jeremejeff, you get one that ties up the game and a link that gives us a larger repertoire offensively.

“He gives us an extra dimension.”

BK Hacken this week signed former Torino midfielder Samuel Gustafson from Italian side Cremonese to strengthen for their Euro clash with Aberdeen.

Gustafson was not in the squad to face Kalmar FF as his international clearance is not through until July 15.

Midfielder Gustafson will make his debut against IFK Norkopping, just four days before facing the Dons in the Granite City.

Former Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City left-back Olsson put BK Hacken ahead with a free-kick curled to the right of keeper Lucas Hagg Johansson.

Aberdeen will have to be on red alert as to Olsson’s danger at dead ball situations.

Martin Olsson! Vänsterbackens frisparksmål ger Häcken ledningen borta mot Kalmar FF !

Se matchen på https://t.co/Nmw67Zlu4o pic.twitter.com/HZdk9n4aHB — discovery+ sport 🇸🇪 (@dplus_sportSE) July 12, 2021

For the remainder of the half Kalmar FF dominated and eventually levelled in the 43rd minute Oliver Berg.

Tunisian international Youseff made it 2-1 early in the 54th minute when netting for the second successive match.

Johan Stenmark made it 2-2 with a header but moments after that equaliser BK Hacken hit back.

Berggren found Walemark who ran at goal, broke in front of a covering defender, and lashed in a shot 15 yard shot to make it 3-2 in the 69th minute

Patrik Wålemark! Häcken tar ledningen på nytt Se matchen på https://t.co/Nmw67Zlu4o pic.twitter.com/eEPOkVg3JH — discovery+ sport 🇸🇪 (@dplus_sportSE) July 12, 2021

In the 74th minute attacker Samir Maarouf, who had struggled with injuries last season, was introduced to make his long-awaited Allsvenskan debut.

With the Euro clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie next week Hogmo insists BK Hacken are progressing quickly.

He said: “This week we worked with the different phases in ball recovery, high and low pressure.

“The quality of the training is getting better all the time and with more players back from injury we get a better platform.

“We see a good progression.”