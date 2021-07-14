Connor McLennan optimistic Aberdeen can make their mark in Europa Conference League

Aberdeen midfielder Connor McLennan believes the Dons are capable of making their mark in the Europa Conference League.

The Dons will kick off their season when Swedish side BK Hacken visit Pittodrie next Thursday in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

The Gothenburg side have already played 10 league games this season and will be seeking their third win on the spin when they take on Norrkoping on Sunday before making the journey to the Granite City.

But McLennan is confident the Reds possess enough quality to progress and take a step closer to the group stages of the competition.

He told Red TV: “We have a real opportunity with a really good group of boys to go far in this competition and that is our aim.

“We have been knocked out at the final hurdle over the past few years and we want to give it a really good go this year.

“Our expectations as a group are always so high.

“It can change from time to time, but we are all aiming to have as good a campaign in the league and in Europe as we can.

“Playing in Europe is something different.

“You come up against new teams that you don’t really know about.

“There are players who you don’t come across often and the night games under the lights can feel like a different atmosphere.

“I have only had a couple tastes of European football in the past, so I’m looking to get more.

“I’m really excited to do that and hopefully I can.”

With Scotland moving to level zero from Monday, crowds of 2,000 will be allowed to attend games, but the Dons have applied to get a crowd of 8,200 at Pittodrie for their opening games of the 2021-22 season.

After playing almost all of their matches last season without crowds present, McLennan can’t wait to see spectators back at Pittodrie for the new term.

He said: “It is really exciting.

“I think that is what we are all waiting for.

“The fans want it and the players are exactly the same.

“We all want to see a packed Pittodrie again.

“It wasn’t the same when you walked out of the tunnel and there is no crowd.

“We got used to it throughout the season, but’s it’s not the same. We are all dying to get the fans back.”

McLennan has been impressed with the recruitment work carried out by Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass over the summer period.

The new Dons boss has bolstered the squad ahead of his first full season in charge by bringing in Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher, Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Jack Gurr and Teddy Jenks, while goalkeeper Gary Woods has made his move to the Dons permanent after spending part of last season on loan.

McLennan said: “All of the new boys are big characters. It is always good to have big personalities around the training ground.

“You can see there is a real feel-good factor about the place.

“They are all very funny and easy to get along with.

“They will be good additions to the team.

“I have been really impressed with them all.

“Everyone’s fitness levels have been top-notch.

“The training has been top-notch from all the new boys and the boys who were here before.

“We are really eager to get to the first game now.

“Pre-season was very long last season because of Covid. It took a long time to finally get into the games.

“It is slightly different this time, but it has been good.

“Everyone is enjoying training and the intensity and quality has been really high.”

McLennan, who has endured his troubles with injuries in recent seasons, made 29 appearances for the Dons last term, including 10 starts in the leagues.

The 21-year-old, who signed a new two-year deal in January, hopes to establish himself as a first team regular this season.

He said: “It is a big year for me.

“I signed a new contract not long ago for a couple of years and I’m really ready to kick on now.

“Hopefully I have got the injuries under control with the help of the staff and I’m looking to kick on now.

“I try to take it game by game as things can happen during the season.

“You don’t want to hit the target and then lose focus.

“I like to keep my targets vague and see how it goes.

“I had a few games at right-back last year, which was a new experience for me.

“I love being on the wing, taking players on and being direct.

“Scoring goals and getting assists is what my game is about and I’m really looking forward to doing that this season.”