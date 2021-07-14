Aberdeen hopeful of getting green light for more than 5,000 fans to attend season-opener

Aberdeen are hopeful they will have more than 5,000 fans at next week’s Europa Conference League clash against Swedish side BK Hacken.

The Dons had applied for 8,200 supporters to be permitted entry to the club’s opening games of the new season.

But a club statement said they have been encouraged by talks with Aberdeen City Council officials and hope to receive the green light to have 5,665 fans at next Thursday’s first leg against the Swedes.

The statement said: “Aberdeen Football Club is hopeful of being granted permission to welcome thousands of fans back to Pittodrie for its first European game and subsequent matches before the anticipated return of full crowds in early August.

“The club has been heartened by the collaborative approach and positive feedback from Aberdeen City Council officers in its application for ‘meaningful’ crowds at these games, the first of which is on July 22, when the country will be in Level 0.

“Council officials have met with senior management and operations personnel from the club to scrutinise the detailed plans for a safe return of fans to the stadium within anticipated restrictions.

“Following a tour of the stadium, which highlighted the strict measures the club has put in place, we believe Council officials are satisfied that the club has considered every eventuality for the safety and well‐being of 5,665 fans at 1m social distancing for outdoor events as announced by the Scottish Government on July 13.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “Thanks to the tireless work of our stadium manager and his operations team, we have successfully navigated a forensic process by the local authority.

“This positive feedback of our highly regulated environment combined with government and scientific advice that controlled outdoor events are more acceptable than indoor gatherings gives us confidence that we will get the go‐ahead from the local authority.

“The unintended consequences of us being unable to welcome meaningful crowds could see an influx of hundreds, if not thousands, of people meeting up indoors at less regulated events to watch the game.

“Being able to host meaningful numbers of fans at Pittodrie for the BK Hacken game will be welcomed not only by supporters but by the first team squad and the manager who are desperate to get back to playing in front of home crowds.

“We’re grateful to Aberdeen City Council officers for working collaboratively with us on our application and look forward to hopefully getting the greenlight by the end of this week.

“Under the government’s newly announced guidance for events at 1m social distancing from July 19, we will be unable to accommodate all our 7,700 season ticket holders so, once we get confirmation from the Council, we’ll let supporters know the process as soon as possible.”