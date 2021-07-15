Declan Gallagher looking to follow in footsteps of Aberdeen defensive great Alex McLeish

New Aberdeen signing Declan Gallagher hopes to emulate the club’s defensive greats after taking Alex McLeish’s old squad number.

Gallagher will wear the number five shirt this season after discussions with Dons manager Stephen Glass, switching from 31 which he wore at Motherwell.

McLeish made the jersey famous as part of a dominant defensive partnership with fellow Aberdeen stalwart Willie Miller in the 1980s.

Scotland cap Gallagher is keen to make an impression and follow in the footsteps of some huge names in Dons history.

He said: “I spoke to the manager about it. I was 31 at my old club Motherwell, but I had a chat with the manager here and he thought it would make a little bit of a statement a centre-half coming in and wearing number five.

“There’s been some great players here in the past who have worn number five. I think Alex McLeish wore the number five strip here, so it’s great respect for me from the manager to give me that. You look up to players like that and hopefully I can do it justice.

“It means a lot to me. It’s something I’m going to have to look up to.

“The fans here have seen players like Miller and McLeish and hopefully I can bring great success like they did to the club. Getting that number five strip means the world to me and, speaking to the manager, it’s clearly a special number for the club and I’m happy to be given it.”

Gallagher joined Aberdeen in the summer on a two-year deal from the Steelmen, setting an instant target of silverware.

It is something which has largely eluded the club in its recent history, with only the 2014 League Cup coming to Pittodrie since the Dons won the same trophy in 1995.

The 30-year-old insists he does not feel the weight of history at Pittodrie, with an appreciation of how big a club Aberdeen can be.

Gallagher added: “I don’t try to think about it too much, but it is a great responsibility because there have been great players who have worn this number. I want to make my own mark wearing it, so hopefully I can do that by playing well for the club.

“I’ve known all along how big a club Aberdeen is and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to come here.

“I had other options but, at the end of the day, this is a massive club and obviously I’m delighted to be here. I just want to bring great success here.”