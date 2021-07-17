Scott Brown hails new strike duo as a ‘breath of fresh air’ at Aberdeen

Summer signing Scott Brown has hailed Aberdeen’s new strike duo as a “breath of fresh air” that will deliver goals.

Pittodrie boss Stephen Glass signed United States international Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to spear-head the attack for the new season.

Although the Dons were held to a goal-less stalemate by St Johnstone in their final pre-season friendly, Brown is confident the duo will be a scoring force.

Brown and his fellow summer signings are set to make their competitive debut in the Euro tie against BK Hacken in front of 5,665 fans at Pittodrie on Thursday.

He said: “JET and Christian have brought a breath of fresh air to the club.

“JET is great in about the dressing room as well.

“For such a big lad, he has great feet and awareness, and also an eye for goal.

“Christian wants to work hard, gets in the box and scores goals.

“However, he also links up the play really well.

“They are playing well and playing with confidence.”

Fans can bring passion in Euro tie

After 17 months locked out of the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aberdeen supporters will be back for the Euro clash with BK Hacken.

Aberdeen have been granted permission for 5,665 fans to attend the Uefa Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

Brown reckons the Red Army can be the 12th man in the Euro second qualifying round first leg tie against the Swedes.

He said: “Getting fans back in is all we have talked about all week.

“It will be good to get that passion back and that fighting spirit from the fans.

“Egging us on at every possible opportunity.

“It will be good to hear some noise when you are playing and not just a lone voice telling you you have a man on or you have time on the ball.

“For me it will be good to play at Pittodrie with an Aberdeen strip on and get the fans actually backing me.”

Competitive debut in a Red shirt

The Euro clash will be the Red Army’s first sight of manager Stephen Glass’ team that was rebuilt during the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen’s two pre-season friendlies in preparation for the BK Hacken clash were both behind closed doors at the club’s Cormack Park training facility.

The Dons drew 0-0 with Scottish Cup and League Cup winners St Johnstone on Friday, having previously been held 1-1 by Championship Inverness Caley Thistle.

“It is totally different for myself and the lads, because it has been a year-and-a-half without fans.

“It is to get our heads around that with fans back in.

“To have that opportunity to play in front of the supporters – I am relishing it.”

A togetherness within the squad

Brown was Glass’ first signing of his rebuild, having reached a pre-contract agreement whilst still with Celtic last season.

He arrived at Pittodrie in the summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

Brown has been impressed with what he has seen in the opening months of his Aberdeen career.

He said: “The lads have been brilliant since I came in.

“They are very tight and go out for dinner together as they want to be part of a team.

“That’s what you want to bring to the club and that is what Stephen has brought – a togetherness.”