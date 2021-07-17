Scott Brown named Aberdeen captain for 2021-22 season

Aberdeen have confirmed the Scott Brown will captain the team for the 2021-22 season.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis, who has worn the armband for the past two seasons, has been named as club captain.

The Dons have received permission to host a crowd of 5,665 fans at Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash against Swedish side BK Hacken when Brown will lead out the Reds for the first time at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes the former Celtic and Scotland skipper is the right person to wear the armband for the Dons this season.

He said: “I am pleased to announce that when we welcome fans back to Pittodrie on Thursday, Scott Brown will lead the team out as team captain.

“We are all happy to have him here and are looking forward to seeing the impact that his leadership, both on and off the park will bring to Aberdeen FC.

“I am certain the supporters will enjoy watching him represent our great club, I know he is proud to have been given the honour of leading the team as captain.

“I can assure you all that the drive he has to continue his record of being a winner, now in the red of Aberdeen, will be evident immediately.

“It is also important to acknowledge the role that Joe Lewis has played as captain and will continue to play for us as club captain.

“Following conversations with him, I am pleased that he has a desire to serve as club captain.

“Having seen his leadership qualities first-hand, Joe’s commitment to Aberdeen and the north-east community is something that I greatly admire, and it is vitally important for us as a community Club to embrace those qualities.

“Joe continues to command great respect in the dressing room, as well as among the Aberdeen fans, and along with Scott and the rest of the squad will strive to deliver a winning team for you all to celebrate with.

“We are all eagerly anticipating our first match against BK Häcken on Thursday and we can’t wait to see the return of our loyal supporters to the stadium. It’s got the makings of another memorable European night at Pittodrie.”