Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack relishing Pittodrie crowd return for BK Hacken tie

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes this Thursday’s game against BK Hacken is a major step on the way back to normality at Pittodrie.

The Dons will have up to 5,665 fans at the stadium for this week’s match against the Swedish side in the Europa Conference League.

Fans are being allowed back into the ground on the basis of one metre social distancing and proof of a negative lateral flow test.

This will be the biggest crowd at Pittodrie since 14,388 watched the Dons defeat Hibernian 3-1 on March 7 last year with the season halted by the pandemic a week later.

The Scottish Government hopes to lift all remaining Covid restrictions on August 9, which means Pittodrie could welcome back capacity crowds next month.

Cormack told BBC Scotland: “We need to take it one game at a time, as they say, because who knows where this goes.

“I have been at a couple of Atlanta United games where there have been capacity crowds with no masks, nothing.

“There hasn’t been any indications of a surge (in cases) based on people attending those games.

“We hope we can demonstrate as clubs how well we have done with our protocols which go above and beyond.

“Our first home game is against Dundee United on Sunday (August 1) and then the regulations are due to change when we are hopeful of getting back to full crowds.

“Our next home game after that, which would be a major game for us, would be against Ross County on August 28.

“We are looking forward to a homecoming event then.”

Cormack says the club have worked hard with Aberdeen City Council to make sure this week’s game is safe as possible for spectators.

He said: “The 5,665 fans is with one metre social distancing and we are pleased to be able accommodate them.

“It is about a negotiation and it is about people being comfortable.

“It is not about us brow-beating the council. They have had their environmental health people and NHS Grampian have their say.

“We are offering single seats, two, three or four seats as maximum groupings together. We could have gone for more fans sitting together outside but we thought that was a fair negotiation to make for this game.

“We mandatorily are going to have to do lateral flow testing which is different to any other event, be that the Euros at Hampden or Murrayfield.

“If successful, then I’m hopeful we can get over 6,000 fans in for Dundee United.”

Cormack, meanwhile, believes the Dons squad is shaping up well for the new campaign under new manager Stephen Glass, who replaced Derek McInnes towards the end of last season.

He said: “Stephen had the opportunity at the end of last season to assess. He has had the summer and a number of weeks with the team.

“We have brought in a lot of players over the last couple of months.

“The important thing is the guys gel together but all I hear is it is a harmonious camp and a very strong squad.

“This is going to be the most competitive season in a long time.

“It is great to have Hearts and Dundee back up in the top division.

“From an Aberdeen perspective, our fans love going to Hearts, Hibs, Dundee and Dundee United for away days.

“Here is hoping they are not too far away.”