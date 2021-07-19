Aberdeen to face Austria Wien or Breidablik in Europe – if they beat BK Hacken

Aberdeen will play Austria Wien of Austria or Iceland’s Breidablik in the Uefa Europa Conference League third qualifying round – if they progress past BK Hacken.

The Dons face Swedish side BK Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday with the return leg in Gothenburg seven days later.

However manager Stephen Glass and his squad already know their reward should they see off the Swedish top flight side after today’s draw.

Third round ties are scheduled for Thursday August 5 and August 12.

🔴 We will face Austria Wien (AUT) or Breidablik (ISL) if we progress to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. 📅 The tie will be played on 5th and 12th August. pic.twitter.com/ZLAoxV3YSP — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 19, 2021

Austria Wien and Breidablik will face off in the second qualifying round.

Austria Wien spielt in Q2 der UECL gegen Breidablik https://t.co/tAB3QCWpCD pic.twitter.com/ZERMZU0qN5 — FK Austria Wien (@FKAustriaWien) July 16, 2021

Austria Wien have been crowned champions of Austria 24 times and are 27-time winners of the Austrian Cup.

In the last decade, Austria Wien have reached the group stages of the Europa League four times.

Breidablik currently sit second in the Icelandic top flight after 12 league games.

Relative newcomers to European football, having made their debut in the 2010-11 Europa League, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Motherwell.

Austria Wien, aka Austria Vienna, will be familiar to Aberdeen supporters.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen side faced the club, then known as Austria Memphis, in the European Cup first round in 1980.

It was Aberdeen’s first ever game in the European Cup, now the Champions League, having won the 1979-80 league title.

The Austrians had a formidable pedigree having reached the European Cup Winners’ Cup final two seasons earlier in 1978 which they lost 4–0 to Belgian club Anderlecht.

In the 1978-79 season Austria Memphis progressed to the semi-finals of the European Cup, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Swedish side Malmo.

A first half goal from Mark McGhee in 31 minutes gave the Dons a 1-0 win at Pittodrie in the first leg.

The Reds secured a 0-0 draw in Austria to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

That result set up a tie with English giants Liverpool.

They would lost 5-0 on aggregate to the Anfield side.