Youngster Kieran Ngwenya signs new Aberdeen deal which runs to 2024

By Ryan Cryle
July 19, 2021, 6:01 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 6:02 pm
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen have announced Malawi international full-back Kieran Ngwenya has signed a contract extension until the 2024.

The 18-year-old youth academy graduate has made two-first team appearances and also spent time on loan with the Granite City’s second side, Cove Rangers, last season.

Dons boss Stephen Glass told the Aberdeen website: “Kieran is a player who has real potential, so I’m pleased he has chosen to commit himself to the Club.

“He now has an opportunity to build upon the appearances he made for the first team last season and put everything into his continued development.

“I look forward to working with him in the years ahead to help him fulfil his ambitions and establish his career with us.”

