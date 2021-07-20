A born leader but Aberdeen team captain Scott Brown also a great player, insists boss Stephen Glass

Although Scott Brown was made Aberdeen club captain because he is a leader boss Stephen Glass insists his footballing ability should not be overlooked.

Brown will lead out the Dons in the Uefa Europa Conference League tie against BK Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Glass accepts the 36-year-old is renowned for ‘bawling’ and ‘shouting’ but reckons his ability is too often underplayed.

Former Celtic skipper Brown , who led the Hoops to nine-in-a-row, will be at the heart of the action in the second qualifying round first leg tie.

Glass feels people too often forget Brown is an excellent footballer.

He said: “One of the reasons that we brought Scott here was his experience and what he could bring to the group.

“Scott is going to lead the group with his experience but he’s also going to lead the group with his quality on the pitch.

“I think people think he’s a leader in there, he’s shouting, he’s bawling, but he’s a very, very good footballer and I think people forget that when you talk about Scott.”

Ramirez to be let loose in Europe

In reaching a pre-contract agreement last season Brown was the first of six summer signings as Glass restructured the squad in preparation for a tilt at Europe and domestic action.

Also signed were Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Declan Gallagher, Jack Gurr and Teddy Jenks.

Glass insists United States international striker Ramirez, 30, is a ‘statement’ signing having arrived on a two year deal from Houston Dynamo.

Glass confirmed Ramirez took a pay cut to make his move to Aberdeen become reality.

The striker, nicknamed ‘Superman’ whilst at Minnesota, spent his entire career in the States before sealing a summer switch to the Dons.

However Glass confirmed there will be no bedding in period for the striker to adapt to football in Europe as he is ready to let him loose against BK Hacken.

Glass is ready to let ‘Superman’ fly against the Swedish side.

Glass said: “Christian is ready and is going to play the European games.

“He was already fit as he was in mid-season.

“Christian didn’t play a lot because they (Houston Dynamo) knew he was on the way out and started protecting their own group and also protecting the player and looking after him.

“He’s a vastly experienced player. I think his team-mates have liked what they’ve seen, we’ve liked what we’ve seen so far.”

Ramirez took a wage cut to sign

Having thrashed out a fee with the MLS for Ramirez Aberdeen then had to secure a work permit for the former twice capped international.

Ramirez will make his competitive Dons debut in front of 5,665 supporters in the second qualifying round first leg tie.

It will be the first time the Red Army will see the international in action as the Dons pre-season games against St Johnstone (0-0) and Inverness Caley Thistle (1-1) have been behind closed doors.

Glass is confident the striker will be worth the wait.

He said “It was a big statement for us to get a player like Christian and it was a big statement from him to take the cut that he did in his salary to show that he wanted to be a high profile player.

“We’re delighted that we managed to get Christian.”

Declan Gallagher suspended

Glass has a clean bill of health for the BK Hacken game with no injuries sustained during the pre-season preparations.

The only absentee for the Euro tie is Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher.

Summer signing Gallagher, 30. is suspended having been red carded last season with Motherwell in a 3-0 Europa League loss to Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the third qualifying round.

BK Hacken go into the Euro tie having won 1-0 at IFK Norrkoping at the weekend to extend a winning streak to four games.

Leo Bengtsson stod för ett av fjolårets snyggaste mål när han avgjorde bortamatchen mot IFK Norrköping. Får vi se ett nytt drömmål från ”Bjässen” idag? pic.twitter.com/7GS6YrKHlM — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) July 18, 2021

Glass said: “Everybody is fit apart from Declan Gallagher who is suspended.

“We have been very fortunate because very few boys have missed days of the training.

“The sports scientists and physios are happy with that and hopefully that continues as the games start and people start kicking you properly.

“That is an extra challenge.”