Friday, July 23rd 2021
Aberdeen FC

BK Hacken boss refuses to concede tie is over despite 5-1 loss against Aberdeen

By Danny Law
July 22, 2021, 10:49 pm
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo was frustrated by his side's display.
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo insists his side are not out of their Europa Conference League tie against Aberdeen despite slumping to a 5-1 defeat at Pittodrie.

The Swedish side travelled to Aberdeen in buoyant mood after recording three wins on the bounce but were blown away by a swashbuckling Dons display.

Andrew Considine’s opener and a Lewis Ferguson double put the Dons in the driving seat before Alexander Jeremejeff pulled a goal back but late goals from Aberdeen debutant Christian Ramirez and Connor McLennan gave the Dons a commanding lead ahead of next week’s second leg.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass with BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo.

Hogmo said: “We started the game well in the first 20 minutes and it was how we expected the game to be.

“Then we gave away a corner and a penalty and it is 2-0 which made it difficult for ourselves.

“At 3-1 then the game got too open for us and it finished 5-1.

“It is a really bad result for us and hopefully we can get players back so we can prepare for the game at home on Thursday.

“Football is 90 minutes

“You saw today we were on our way back in the game at 3-1.

“However you cannot win games when you give away goals like we did today. It is not possible.

“We have to score four goals and not give anything way.

“We have to give our all, have discipline and need some time to sort out what happened from there.”

