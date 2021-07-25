Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen to face Raith Rovers in second round of the Premier Sports Cup

By Danny Law
July 25, 2021, 7:41 pm
Stephen Glass' side are heading to Kirkcaldy on the weekend of August 14.
Stephen Glass' side are heading to Kirkcaldy on the weekend of August 14.

Aberdeen will travel to Kirkcaldy to face Raith Rovers in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons made an early exit from the competition at the same stage last season after losing 2-1 against St Mirren in Paisley.

Stephen Glass’ side, who were seeded for the draw, will look to avoid a repeat when they take on John McGlynn’s Championship side.

Raith topped Group D ahead of top flight Livingston to earn their place in the last 16 of the competition.

The tie of the round sees Celtic host Hearts, who were unseeded, while holders St Johnstone head to Arbroath and Livingston have home advantage against St Mirren.

Rangers host Dunfermline, Dundee United travel to Ayr United and Dundee face Motherwell at Dens Park.

The ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]