Aberdeen to face Raith Rovers in second round of the Premier Sports Cup

Aberdeen will travel to Kirkcaldy to face Raith Rovers in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons made an early exit from the competition at the same stage last season after losing 2-1 against St Mirren in Paisley.

Stephen Glass’ side, who were seeded for the draw, will look to avoid a repeat when they take on John McGlynn’s Championship side.

Raith topped Group D ahead of top flight Livingston to earn their place in the last 16 of the competition.

🏆 We have been drawn away to @RaithRovers in the @PremierSportsTV Cup Second Round. 🔴 Tie will take place over the weekend of the 14th/15th August – full details to follow. pic.twitter.com/o67LHwQVVP — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 25, 2021

The tie of the round sees Celtic host Hearts, who were unseeded, while holders St Johnstone head to Arbroath and Livingston have home advantage against St Mirren.

Rangers host Dunfermline, Dundee United travel to Ayr United and Dundee face Motherwell at Dens Park.

The ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 14.