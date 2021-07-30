Aberdeen: Here’s how to get the latest Dons news, views and analysis straight into your inbox

The Stephen Glass revolution continues at Aberdeen as the Dons look to improve on last season’s fourth-placed finish and end their wait for silverware.

It promises to be an exciting campaign, domestically and in Europe, following the arrival of several new players, including Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher, Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Can former Celtic skipper Brown capture the hearts of the Aberdeen faithful after taking over the role as team captain?

Will the club’s youth academy graduates take advantage of the opportunities Glass has promised to hand them?

Will strikers Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Christian Ramirez bang the goals in all season long?

