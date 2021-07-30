Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen: Here’s how to get the latest Dons news, views and analysis straight into your inbox

By Ryan Cryle
July 30, 2021, 8:30 am Updated: July 30, 2021, 12:00 pm
Dons players celebrate at full time during a Europa Conference Qualifier between Aberdeen and BK Hacken at Pittodrie.
The Stephen Glass revolution continues at Aberdeen as the Dons look to improve on last season’s fourth-placed finish and end their wait for silverware.

It promises to be an exciting campaign, domestically and in Europe, following the arrival of several new players, including Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher, Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Can former Celtic skipper Brown capture the hearts of the Aberdeen faithful after taking over the role as team captain?

Will the club’s youth academy graduates take advantage of the opportunities Glass has promised to hand them?

Will strikers Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Christian Ramirez bang the goals in all season long?

You can keep up to date on events at Pittodrie by signing up to our dedicated email newsletter.

Every Thursday morning the latest Dons transfer updates, match coverage, opinion and analysis from our top team of football writers will drop into your inbox.

To sign up, click HERE.

