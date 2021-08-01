Funso Ojo injury marrs Aberdeen’s opening day win

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes former Don Charlie Mulgrew was lucky to escape without punishment following his challenge on Funso Ojo at Pittodrie.

The Dons got their Premiership campaign off to a fine start with a 2-0 win against United but the victory was marred by a Mulgrew’s challenge on Ojo late in the game which has put Ojo’s involvement in Thursday’s Conference League tie against Breidablik of Iceland at risk.

Glass was visibly angered at the challenge which left Ojo crumpled on the sidelines on the halfway line which went unpunished by referee Alan Muir.

He said: “I’ve not seen the tackle back but I still say that it looks like a tackle that’s at least a yellow card to me.

“It is what it is, I might be wrong, but to me it looked like a tackle where the player knew what he was doing.

“I don’t know if he’ll be fit for Thursday. It’s an impact injury. He might, he might not.”

The Belgian, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, has returned with fresh impetus under Glass after his time at Pittodrie looked to be nearing an end and the Aberdeen manager is thrilled with the midfielder’s contribution so far.

He said: “Ojo, to me, is like a new player to us because we didn’t see him last year. He was away on loan when we got here.

“What we saw in training was a player who will work hard, can play a number of positions and understands the tactics of anything that we ask.

“He continues to show that in multiple positions, even today when we had to start making changes. Because of the three subs thing, you’re a bit more patient with your substitutions and you’ve got to be able to have players who can play in multiple positions.

“That really helps you. He’s a player like that and we’re delighted with that, but he’s one of a number.”

Manager delighted with attacking trio

Christian Ramirez and Jonny Hayes, on his 200th league appearance, also came in for praise from the manager following their goals in the win, as did Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

He said: “Ramirez’s work for the team was brilliant. Selfishly for him, it was a good for him to get a goal and it was a great finish.

“It wasn’t a tap in, he seen it coming a long way and you see strikers missing them. He looked like he was going to score as it was travelling. We’re delighted with Christian and his workrate and it’s the same with JET.

“His workrate was great. He didn’t get a reward with any goals but JET’s contribution to the team at the top end of the pitch was brilliant.”

On Hayes’ 200th game Glass said: “You’ve told me something I don’t know but I’m pleased he’s marked a number like that with a goal. I’m looking for more of the same.

“He is a bag of energy. He keeps going. We see that in training every day, we see his work rate.

“He’s a driving force in the group. I’m delighted when boys that are real workers get their reward. It was brilliant for Jonny and more so because it was his 200th game.”

While Glass faces a wait to learn whether Ojo will be fit for the trip to Iceland the Dons boss is optimistic Ryan Hedges, who missed the United game, will be available to face Breidablik.

He said: “He will probably be okay for Thursday. We thought he would be okay for today. He was in this morning and we didn’t think it was going to be an issue.

“But he was in pain and we felt it was better to play players who are not worried at all about their physicality.

“He took a kick on the ankle the other night. If you watched the game you wouldn’t be surprised. He got a sore one on the ankle and it swelled up.”