Aberdeen set to offer Ryan Hedges new deal

Aberdeen are ready to offer Ryan Hedges a new contract.

The winger, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

But Dons boss Stephen Glass insists the Wales international, who is with the squad in Iceland for Conference League third qualifying round first leg against Breidablik, is part of his plans at the club and wants to keep the player at Pittodrie.

He said: “We love Ryan at this club and from his performances recently you can see he loves playing here.

“We think he is in a great place to further his career. He’s going to play for us as regularly as his performances warrant.

“He plays for a great club and in front of a public that likes watching him play. We will see how it goes but he’s on the flight with us and he’s got a chance of playing tomorrow.”

When asked if he would look to begin talks with Hedges about extending his stay at the club the Aberdeen manager said: “Yes. We don’t want to let players’ contracts run into their last year.

“It something that has happened since before I got here. It exposes us slightly, the fact that he is in his last year.

“But I think if he is being sensible he is at a great club, he is doing well and he is enjoying his football.”

Glass is not surprised clubs are keeping tabs on Hedges but believes Pittodrie remains the best platform for him.

The manager said: “He’s a really attractive player and if he does really well you never know what can happen for him. It’s important to me that players don’t jump at the first opportunity.

“He can sign for someone in January but I think he has to be careful who he selects if he does that.

“Or does he choose to stay here where he is enjoying his football and doing really well?”

As Aberdeen’s European campaign continues Glass is hoping continued progress through the qualifying rounds can bolster his bid to add to his squad before the window closes at the end of the month.

He said: “It brings the club revenue. Every part of the club is looking for a bit of that action.

“I’m hopeful. I’m always asking the chairman. It’s an ongoing process and hopefully we win in that process.

“The more money that comes in the more the likelihood is that might happen.”

One other avenue is to decrease the budget by sending players on loan.

Glass has begun the process with Connor Barron joining Kelty Hearts on Tuesday. The Dons boss believes the loan system can benefit all parties.

He said: “It alters the budget. Whether it alters the budget to bring players in remains to be seen.

“What it does is it gives those players experience and it’s being done for their development.

“That’s the number one reason it’s being done. So they can go out and become better footballers.

“The reserve league is not there. That’s outwith our control so we put them to places that they will get well developed.

“That’s important for the club and Neil Simpson does a lot of work on where the players go and for how long they go. That’s the number one reason they are going, for their development.”