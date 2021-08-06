Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confident players can handle the demands of competing in Europe and domestically

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his players can handle the challenge of playing in Europe and domestically.

The Dons arrived back in Aberdeen in the early hours of Friday morning from their Conference League match against Breidablik of Iceland and will head back out on the road for Sunday’s trip to Livingston in the Premiership.

Glass acknowledges the late return to Scotland is not ideal but expects his players to be eager to perform on their return to domestic duty this weekend.

He said: “It’s a tight group and we didn’t get home until 3am on Friday so it’s a case of patching them up and going again but it is a group which is hungry to win games and I’m sure you will see that on Sunday.

“You get a shorter turnaround Sunday to Thursday this week but we’ll have a good group regardless.

“We’ve got players who are desperate to play and you will see that on Sunday, a hungry group that is eager to win with zero excuse about the travel and what they’ve done on Thursday.”

Livingston suffered a 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on their league opener last weekend but Glass expects another close encounter for his side against David Martindale’s team.

But with Aberdeen aiming to build momentum after three wins in their opening four games the Dons boss says his side can head to the Tony Macaroni Arena with confidence.

He said: “Davie always has his team well organised and we don’t expect it to be any different. They’ve lost Jay Emmanuel-Thomas who gave us a few problems last year but he is in the right camp this year.

“We had a great win towards the end of the season but the focus is on what we do this season and we’ll be going there looking to win the game.”

Aberdeen have been allocated 900 away tickets for the first away game of the Premiership season and Glass is eager to reward those fortunate to make the trip with another win ahead of the second leg of the Conference League third qualifying round second leg against Breidablik of Iceland next week.

He said: “It feels good to have fans back too. Any time you go to Livingston there is a bit of noise coming from that group of fans and I am sure we will get that on Sunday.

“We’re delighted to have 900 there on Sunday and hopefully we can give them something cheer on before we see them all again at Pittodrie next Thursday.”

Glass made three changes at half-time in Reykjavik with Lewis Ferguson, Emmanuel-Thomas and Jonny Hayes all withdrawn but the Aberdeen manager has no fresh injury worries for the game.

He said: “Everyone should be okay. The ones we took off at half-time, tactically it gives them a chance of being able to play on Sunday.”