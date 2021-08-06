Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen fan view: Set-piece guru’s work on the training ground starts to pay off

By Chris Crighton
August 6, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell.
Of the various skills for which Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell was head-hunted, his creativity at fashioning set pieces was among the loudest trumpeted.

So he will have been pressing his case to be named man of the match when the Dons broke the deadlock within two minutes thanks to a sneaky corner straight from the training ground, settling the inevitable European butterflies with them barely out of the cocoon.

Perversely, however, Russell might have been cursing his strategy less than ten minutes later, when Aberdeen doubled their advantage from the most standard, old-school corner imaginable.

So unhindered did the ball float from Calvin Ramsay’s boot to Lewis Ferguson’s head and onwards into the Breidablik net, the Dons may have reflected that they needn’t have opened their box of tricks so early in the campaign, and could have been better served holding that one back for another day.

In the end, though, Aberdeen were glad of the breathing space opened whilst their hosts looked ill at ease.

Denied use of a home ground on whose synthetic surface they have won eight straight – five by 4-0 scores – the turf looked more alien to Breidablik than their visitors in a one-sided start.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez, right, celebrates his opening goal with Calvin Ramsay, second right.

The Icelanders have just cause to ask why a stadium fit for Austria Vienna last week was deemed beneath Aberdeen and of a fixture of such magnitude as a Europa Conference League third qualifier, particularly given the tournament’s sell as an access-widener for lesser nations.

For were it true that it exists to provide small clubs with the chance to reach phases previously beyond their ambitions, they should at least be afforded the opportunity to get there without penalty for their stature.

That, though, isn’t how UEFA works, as Aberdeen are acutely aware. Perhaps they are due to be on the right end of it for once.

 

