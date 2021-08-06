Funso Ojo reveals Aberdeen tried to sell him – before turnaround in his fortunes saw him return to Dons fold

Funso Ojo has revealed he thought his Aberdeen career was over after being deemed surplus to requirements in the summer.

According to reports, the Dons accepted bids from Salford City and Wrexham for Ojo, which the midfielder turned down to stay at Aberdeen.

His squad number was also given to new club captain Scott Brown after his arrival from Celtic and a telephone conversation with manager Stephen Glass appeared to indicate his time in the Granite City was coming to an end.