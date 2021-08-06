Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021
Funso Ojo reveals Aberdeen tried to sell him – before turnaround in his fortunes saw him return to Dons fold

By Jamie Durent
August 6, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 5:44 pm
Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo.
Funso Ojo has revealed he thought his Aberdeen career was over after being deemed surplus to requirements in the summer.

According to reports, the Dons accepted bids from Salford City and Wrexham for Ojo, which the midfielder turned down to stay at Aberdeen.

His squad number was also given to new club captain Scott Brown after his arrival from Celtic and a telephone conversation with manager Stephen Glass appeared to indicate his time in the Granite City was coming to an end.

