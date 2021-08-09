Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Squad rotation a difficult art at Aberdeen, but encouraging to see them win at Livi after not starting best 11

By Chris Crighton
August 9, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie celebrates his late winning goal against Livingston.
Arguably the hardest thing to get right in the field of squad rotation is knowing when your team is good enough to do it.

Constructing a squad which does not rely wholly on its best eleven players is one thing, but, when playing at a level where the side is rarely going to be a prohibitive favourite against any opponent, the artistry comes in ensuring the right number of them are on the pitch at any given time.

When yesterday’s line-up was unveiled, the general consensus was that the number here was too few.

And perhaps, in retrospect, that it had been too many in Sweden, for a tie whose risk of defeat was sufficiently low that pitching all eleven starters back in again was excessive prudence, given that it was liable to put some of them on the bench for other battles coming thick and fast.

In the end, though, it is hugely encouraging that enough remained in the lower reaches of Aberdeen’s squad to ensure a result which is more than almost anybody else’s firsts have managed to extract from West Lothian lately.

That is particularly so given that football’s unwritten rule of unsuccessful former players made it virtually inevitable that the Dons would have to rally from the concession of an early Bruce Anderson goal.

It felt inevitable Bruce Anderson, a product of Aberdeen’s academy, would score against the Dons.

It was at this very venue, back in January, where Anderson’s Aberdeen career finally trundled to a halt when he failed to nod in a last-gasp winner after strong work from the Dons’ number 3, but this time that jersey took matters into its own hands – albeit with the substantial assistance of those of Max Stryjek – to write a different ending.

In truth this cut it a bit fine, but the end justifies the means – and, with fans back in the away stand at last, what an end.

