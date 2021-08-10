Senior match experience invaluable for Aberdeen colts ahead of Brora Rangers tie says coach Barry Robson

Aberdeen colts head coach Barry Robson says tonight’s SPFL Trust Trophy encounter with Brora Rangers will be a key part of his young players’ development.

Robson will take a young Dons side to Dudgeon Park for the first round tie, with a home tie against Championship side Arbroath at stake for the winners.

The Reds’ coach says the club’s young prospects must make the most of the opportunity play against senior opposition as part of their pathway towards Stephen Glass’ Pittodrie first team.

Robson said: “It’s not just one game you learn from, this takes months if not a couple of seasons for most of them.

“They are here at Aberdeen because they have got a talent, but they have to go and prove that talent.

“They have to get quicker, stronger and get more game knowledge.

“As much as you can coach them and train them every day in here and try to prepare them that way, there’s nothing like the real game.

“This is where the players will learn. They will train with us some of the days, but they will also go to their loan clubs to train with them as well.

“That’s where we can try and develop them a bit better and a bit quicker.”

Robson’s squad will feature a number of players from his own under-18s side, with the former Dons midfielder insisting it will be a less experienced team than the one which went down 1-0 to Buckie Thistle in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last month.

He added: “It will be similar to the team that played Buckie, if anything we will be younger. The likes of Miko Virtanen and Connor Barron played in that game, who we won’t have, so we will be quite young.

“The under-18s are in a league playing against elite development teams, so some of them will be playing.

“A lot of the ones in between are out on loan. That’s the model we are using to try and get them these sorts of games week-in, week-out.

“It’s a good challenge for them. That’s why we are going up, to let them see for themselves what it takes.

“We are looking forward to the game.”

Robson expects a difficult test from Highland League champions Brora, who will be managed by interim boss Craig Campbell following the resignation of Steven Mackay at the weekend.

He added: “They have played quite well up there over the years. They took a sore one at the weekend, but that can make them a dangerous animal.

“We know Brora will be decent. Their previous manager played a 4-4-2, we actually had them watched at the weekend as well just to see what they are.

“They might change systems, we don’t know, but it’s good for our players to try and adapt to what they do.”