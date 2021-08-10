Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson: My Breidablik side can knock Aberdeen out at Pittodrie

By Paul Third
August 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 10, 2021, 12:28 pm
Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson
Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson

Breidablik manager Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson has backed his side to score the two goals they need at Pittodrie to eliminate Aberdeen from the Conference League on Thursday.

Stephen Glass’ side lead 3-2 following the first leg win in Reykjavik last week, but Thorvaldsson was not impressed with the Dons and believes his side can complete a turnaround at Pittodrie to reach the playoff round.

