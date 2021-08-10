Barry Robson hails resilience of 10-man Aberdeen colts following superb victory over Brora Rangers

Aberdeen coach Barry Robson hailed the resilience of his colts side after they recovered from Finn Yeats’ red card to secure a superb 1-0 victory over Highland League champions Brora Rangers.

The Dons struck the only goal of the game through Michael Ruth, just five minutes after Yeats was dismissed for a challenge on Andy Macrae midway through the second half.

Robson felt his youthful side stood up to the test of character, to set up a home tie with Arbroath in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

He said: “When you come up against a team that’s been one of the best teams in the Highland League for a few years now, it’s always going to be difficult and you are never going to get it all your own way.

“The thing you need to remember is a lot of these boys are on loan at different clubs, training at different places, and they are not together a lot.

“We only got them for one hour on Monday to prep them for the game. It shows how well they did in executing the plan.

“We came up here very young, but I’ve had a lot of these boys who have come through with me for a few years now.

“I said to them after the game that when the game isn’t going your way, when you go down to 10 men, how do you react?

“If you are playing for Aberdeen you need to learn how to react if you go down to 10 men, you need to know how to react if you are playing against the Old Firm and when the game isn’t going your way.

“We got a man sent off, but we stuck in, did well and hurt them on the counter attack. Some of the passages of play were outstanding.”

Robson was disappointed right back Yeats was dismissed for the challenge, adding: “I thought it was harsh, he’s a 17-year-old boy who has never been sent off in his life.

“I would need to see it back, but I thought it was a bit harsh on him. He was outstanding for us and he was playing out of position.”

Brora interim boss Craig Campbell highlighted the lack of spark in his side, having gone down 6-2 to Fraserburgh on Saturday in a match which led to the resignation of manager Steven Mackay.

Campbell said: “It’s disappointing again obviously. We are going through a bit of a sticky spell at the moment, confidence is not particularly high and we are down to the bare bones with a few injuries.

“The work-rate was there and there was effort, but we are just not doing the proper things at the right times, and not quite as confident as we should be on the ball.”