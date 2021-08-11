Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass ignores critical comments from Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is refusing to get drawn into a war of words with his Breidablik counterpart Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson.

Speaking to Icelandic media, Thorvaldsson criticised Aberdeen’s style of play on the back of their 3-2 win in Reykjavik.

He said the Dons “made no attempt” to play football and that he did not expect them to be “so bad”.

Aberdeen take a one-goal advantage into Thursday’s second leg at Pittodrie, with the winners earning a play-off tie with either AEL Limassol or Qarabag.

Glass brushed off the criticism, with his focus on ensuring the Dons progress into the next stage of the Conference League.

He said: “I don’t know what his angle is. There aren’t many managers who come out and criticise the other teams. It is interesting he did that but it is his prerogative – we will just look after ourselves like we always do.

“It his prerogative to critique our team any way he likes. He can be as public as he likes with that. I am not a good enough coach to critique other manager’s teams, but some people are.

“Our response is to look after our own business – and not acknowledge the fact that it bothers us at all. People might try to say things to rile you, to annoy you, to get you into a war of words.

“But we’re Aberdeen and we think we’ve got a great chance to go and make progress in this tournament.

“That’s the aim – whether they’re manager thinks we’re the best team on the planet or the worst team on the planet. It doesn’t affect us.”

The Breidablik manager has already spoken this week on his belief the Icelandic side can deliver an upset at Pittodrie and progress themselves.

Glass is unsure of what the perception of Scottish football is in other countries, but pointed to St Johnstone’s result against Galatasaray in Turkey as a sign of how their teams have progressed in Europe.

He added: “I don’t know what the opinion is of Scottish teams. In the day we were good fighters and all that stuff, but I think we have moved on.

“The fact Steve Clarke took a team to the Euros in some style might start to change people’s opinions.

“Positives results are great. Callum (Davidson)’s team has gone to Turkey and got a draw. Positive results breed positive mentality from other countries about your team.

“Callum’s team got an unbelievable result and so there is a decent amount of possibility around.”