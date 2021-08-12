Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fan view: Aberdeen will need to cope with a dreadful pitch in Azerbaijan to set up glory chance at Pittodrie against Qarabag

By Chris Crighton
August 12, 2021, 11:12 pm
Aberdeen are through to the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Breidablik may have been too busy preparing for their second leg against Aberdeen to have paid much attention to the early kick-off between their potential next-round opponents, and for the sake of their blood pressure let’s hope so.

Having been denied use of their own faultless synthetic pitch last week because the facilities surrounding it were deemed insufficient, they would hardly have been comforted seeing Qarabag and AEL Limassol carving chunks out of a surface woefully unbecoming of Azerbaijan’s former national stadium.

UEFA dignitaries may have had a more prestigious evening and better parking, but they should remember that they are not the main event.

Qarabag’s European base was previously named after Stalin, then Lenin, and now the linesman who awarded Geoff Hurst’s goal in the World Cup final. It’s arguable which is worst, but there is no debate the pitch in Baku will be the poorest Aberdeen will play on in this Conference League campaign.

They will need to be careful, in three respects.

As well as finding the right approach to get an acceptable result in conditions unlikely to be at all advantageous to teams who enjoy moving the ball on the ground, the Dons players will also need to keep themselves safe from injury, and hope to avoid mis-steps on a sandy, divot-riddled park launching them into card-worthy challenges.

For there is no doubt this is, by far, Aberdeen’s best chance to reach a group phase since they returned to Europe in 2014. Qarabag are a seeded side in the next stage and deserve the respect that position commands, but, compared to many of the alternatives, it is not an unmanageable proposition.

If Aberdeen can navigate the trip to this most unfamiliar of territory, whilst sustaining no more than surface damage, Pittodrie’s turf could see a big night in two weeks.

