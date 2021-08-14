Aberdeen defender Andy Considine targeting domestic silverware and Euro success

Defender Andy Considine insists Aberdeen have the squad depth to bid for both Euro success and domestic silverware glory this season.

Aberdeen are just one round away from reaching the lucrative group stages of Europe for the first time since 2007.

Scotland international Considine is the only player remaining from the Dons side that qualified for the UEFA Cup group stages 14 years ago.

Aberdeen face Qarabag in the play-offs for the right to qualify for the groups with the first leg away in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Before that Euro clash though the Reds face Raith Rovers away in the League Cup second round on Sunday.

Considine, 34, is desperate to experience an extended Euro campaign in the groups and is confident the Reds can balance the demands of continental action with the bid for domestic glory.

He said: “The play-off against Qarabag it absolutely huge for us.

“This is a huge chance for us and I know each and every one of the boys in that dressing room is desperate to get into the group stages.

“However we also want to win silverware, that is the aim.

“You need to go to difficult venues like Raith Rovers and get results.

“The great thing about being in Europe is playing every three or four days.

“You saw on Sunday (at Livingston) that if the manager were to call upon the rest of the squad to get the job done we can do and go that.”

Livingston win after changes a statement

Dons boss Stephen Glass has made wide sweeping changes to his starting XI in the last two games and secured wins in both.

He made six changes to the starting line-up for the 2-1 win at Livingston and then switched it up again with another five changes in the 2-1 defeat of Breidablik.

Considine said: “I thought the game against Livingston was a huge statement for us and everyone.

“Over the years when we have made big changes in a team we have fallen by the wayside and not got a result.

“Livingston was a huge result for us with the amount of changes we made.

“If that happens on Sunday the boys will be ready to go.

“We want to progress in the cup as well.

“It will be a really tough tie as Raith are doing well.

“They have some good players we will have to watch and a lot of experience.

“It will be a tough ground to go to.

“We need to have the right attitude (at Raith), we need to focus.”

Quick turnaround for flight out to Baku

Aberdeen face a quick turnaround after the cup tie at Raith as they are set to jet out to Azerbaijan less than 48 hours later on Tuesday morning.

A 5,100 mile round trip is one factor in a precarious tie with the temperature set to be in excess of 30 degrees in Baku despite the 8pm local kick off.

Qarabag are also considering applying for a change of venue due to the shocking state of the playing surface at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The Azerbaijan outfit have also qualified for the group stages of Europe every season since 2014 – once in the Champions League and six times in the Europa Leauge.

Considine said: “The boys deserved to get to the play-offs over the two legs against Breidablik.

“I felt we were a bit slow to get out of the traps in the first half but at the same time we had three of the best chances.

“You take them and the game is done.

“Obviously the manager made a couple of changes in the second half and it seemed to give us more energy.

“Playing Qarabag will be tough – but any game in Europe to get to the groups is going to be tough.”

Game changing introduction of Funso Ojo

Following a frustrating first half for Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass made two changes at the break against Breidablik, introducing Funso Ojo and Connor McLennan for Dylan McGeouch and Declan Gallagher.

Within two minutes of the restart the switch had payed off with Ojo undertaking a superb solo run before setting up Ryan Hedges for the opener.

What a goal. Funso’s feet looked incredible from where I was standing. “The first couple of days in pre season you could see Funso wasn’t just 100% sure. “However he has probably been one of our best players in pre-season. “A lot of the boys have recognised how determined Funso has been to prove himself here. “I think he has been outstanding for us.” Andy Considine

Ojo recently admitted he thought his Aberdeen career was over when he sent on loan to League One Wigan Athletic last season.

He also thought he was surplus to requirements under new boss Glass but subsequently forced his way into the starting line-up for the first game of the season, a 5-1 Conference League defeat of Swedish side BK Hacken.

‘Funso has been outstanding’

For Considine Ojo’s play in the build up to the goal was further indication of an impressive start to the campaign by the Belgian midfielder.

He said: “What a goal. Funso’s feet looked incredible from where I was standing.

“The first couple of days in pre season you could see Funso wasn’t just 100% sure.

“However he has probably been one of our best players in pre-season.

“A lot of the boys have recognised how determined Funso has been to prove himself here.

“I think he has been outstanding for us.

“I’ll be honest, I never thought I would see him flying down the wing.

“He has obviously added that to his game as well.

“Funso has always had good feet and been very good technically.

“However he had always been that sitter in front of us when he first came.

“He has been pushed further forward and tell you what – it is coming up trumps.

“I thought he was absolutely brilliant in the second half for us and gave us that different dynamic.”