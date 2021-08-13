Breidablik boss accuses Aberdeen duo of trying to barge into Icelandic side’s dressing room

Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson has claimed Aberdeen’s Scott Brown and Joe Lewis attempted to barge into his side’s dressing room following the Europa Conference League tie at Pittodrie.

In an astonishing outburst Thorvaldsson labelled Brown ‘an acclaimed bully’ and accused the Dons skipper and keeper Lewis of yelling ‘disrespectful and ugly comments’.

There is no mention of the alleged incident in the referee’s post match report.