Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Breidablik boss accuses Aberdeen duo of trying to barge into Icelandic side’s dressing room

By Sean Wallace
August 13, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: August 14, 2021, 9:50 am
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass in the dugout with Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson looking on.
Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson has claimed  Aberdeen’s Scott Brown and Joe Lewis attempted to barge into his side’s dressing room  following the Europa Conference League tie at Pittodrie.

In an astonishing outburst Thorvaldsson labelled Brown ‘an acclaimed bully’ and accused the Dons skipper and keeper Lewis of yelling ‘disrespectful and ugly comments’.

There is no mention of the alleged incident in the referee’s post match report.

