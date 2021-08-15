Second half comeback from Raith sends Aberdeen crashing out the League Cup

Aberdeen were brought back to earth with a bump as they were eliminated from the Premier Sports Cup by Championship side Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

Stephen Glass rung the changes again for the trip to Kirkcaldy. He got away with six changes at Livingston in the league a week ago thanks to an injury time winner from his side, but the gamble of changing seven of his personnel cost him dear this time as Raith beat Aberdeen 2-1.

The Dons manager learned a painful lesson here. He has a strong 11, but disrupting it can effect fluency as a whole and the manner in which the Dons lost their grip on this game after earning a half-time lead will have provided much food for thought.

But credit should go to Raith Rovers for their spirited second half showing. John McGlynn’s side went from staying in the game in the first half to overrunning the Dons in the second before surviving a late flurry to take a Premiership scalp.

This was no smash and grab by the home side – they created more chances, tested the goalkeeper more and got their rewards. Aberdeen, having let their control slip in the second half, were unable to wrestle it back.

Glass continued his squad rotation policy for the trip to Stark’s Park by making seven changes from the team which beat Breidablik in the Conference League on Thursday.

Three of the back four – Jack Mackenzie, Calvin Ramsay and Andy Considine – dropped to the bench along with Scott Brown, Ryan Hedges, Lewis Ferguson and Christian Ramirez.

It meant a return to left-back for the restored Jonny Hayes, while Niall McGinn, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Funso Ojo, Connor McLennan, Teddy Jenks and Jack Gurr all came into the starting line-up.

Aberdeen started brightly, but Joe Lewis was the first goalkeeper called into action when he saved a Ross Matthews at the near post. Blaise Riley-Snow tried to convert the rebound, but Gallagher did well to block the effort.

The response from the Dons to giving Raith first sight of goal was immediate and emphatic.

Emmanuel-Thomas won his side a foul 35 yards from goal after being pushed in the back by Christophe Berra.

From the resulting free-kick, the ball was played quickly out right to Gurr and his cross found McGinn’s whose excellent layoff into fell perfectly in Emmanuel-Thomas’ path and his first-time shot flew past Jamie MacDonald in the Raith Rovers goal.

It was a spectacular and impressive way for the Englishman to open his account for his new club.

Aberdeen were worth their 13th minute lead despite Raith having the first chance and the high press of the Dons caused Raith no end of problems as Glass’ men pushed for a second goal.

A banger from JET gives the Dons the lead. https://t.co/bdTtUWBfzk — Paul Third (@PJ_PThird) August 15, 2021

When in possession the visitors were confident. Without it, they hunted in packs to win it back and as a result Raith struggled to keep hold the ball for any significant time.

The home side were effectively feeding off scraps at times, but they still carried a threat and Dario Zanatta created a chance for himself in the 36th minute after turning his marker but he fired high into the side netting.

It was a warning for all Aberdeen’s territorial advantage of how slender that one goal lead was and all of Aberdeen’s promising first half play was undone within two minutes of the second half as Raith got themselves back on level terms.

Zanatta was tripped by Gurr on the corner of the box and the full-back earned a caution for his trouble. From the resulting delivery, Reghan Tumilty‘s ball into the box was finished well by Ethon Varian.

Varian’s first goal for Rovers changed the complexion of the game completely with Raith galvanised by their equaliser.

There was an improved tempo, more aggression and more of a goal threat from the Championship team and it was up to the Dons to find a response.

Ramirez was sent on at the hour mark, but with the Dons making no headway, Glass made a triple substitution, sending on Brown, Hedges and Ferguson with 20 minutes remaining.

Emmanuel-Thomas was replaced by Hedges and had not even reached his seat in the Main Stand at Stark’s Park before Raith had scored again to turn this game on its head.

It is one Gurr will not want to see again as his dithering after Joe Lewis had parried Riley-Snow’s shot from the edge of the box allowed Zanatta to nip in and fire the ball into the net to secure victory.

The sight of Hayes leaving the game on a stretcher, after being injured while getting a shot away, added salt to the wounds as Aberdeen finished the game with 10 men.