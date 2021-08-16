Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy closing in on loan move to St Mirren

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy is closing in on a loan move to St Mirren.

The 26-year-old Northern Ireland international has yet to make an appearance for the Reds this season and was not in the squad for the 2-1 League Cup loss at Raith Rovers.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed there is a potential loan move to St Mirren for Kennedy.

Glass said: “It will be dependent on what happens between the clubs.

“Matty is still an Aberdeen player.

“There is a potential loan happening but we will see if it gets over the line.”

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has been a long time admirer of the former St Johnstone winger who joined Aberdeen on a three-and-a-half year deal in January 2020.

Goodwin previously attempted to sign Kennedy but lost out to the Dons.

Now he looks to be closing in on finally landing the twice capped international who earned his debut cap in a 1-1 draw with Romania in the UEFA Nations League in November 2020.

Goodwin said: “Matty is certainly a player I like.

“I tried to get him when he was at St Johnstone prior to him going to Aberdeen.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t compete with Aberdeen at the time and he opted to go up north instead.

“Players of that calibre tend to have a lot of suitors. No doubt that will be the case.

“At the moment Matty is an Aberdeen player.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be frustrated with his lack of game time in the early part of the season.”