WATCH: Aberdeen legend Eric Black on Drew Jarvie’s influence, facing Beckenbauer and beating Real Madrid

In the third of a series of interviews with former Aberdeen stars for the Evening Express and Press and Journal, broadcaster Ally Begg talks to legendary former Reds striker Eric Black.

During the chat, Gothenburg Great Black – who scored the opening goal in the Dons’ European Cup Winners’ Cup final win over Real Madrid in 1983 – goes all the way back to the start of his Pittodrie career, including learning his trade from older forwards like “King Joey” Harper, Steve Archibald and especially Drew Jarvie.

Black – who won eight major trophies in five seasons with Alex Ferguson’s Dons first-team – also recounts his scoring full debut against Dundee United in 1981 and squaring off against German icon Franz Beckenbauer on his European debut.

Of course, May 11, 1983, in Gothenburg, comes up in the conversation – with ex-striker Black explaining how just being picked by Fergie gave him the confidence he belonged on the European stage. He also jokes about the injury which saw him leave the field of play to be replaced by match-winner John Hewitt at the Ullevi Stadium.

In a must-see video for members of the Red Army, Black – who netted 70 times in 180 appearances for Aberdeen, including crunch goals in several momentous games – also gives his view on what the “secret” was to the success of Ferguson’s 1980s Pittodrie side.

