Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack suggests playing Aberdeen v Qarabag return leg ‘at Inverdee’ as he takes swipes at Azerbaijan side’s pitch

By Ryan Cryle
August 18, 2021, 7:12 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 7:30 pm
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has mockingly suggested next week’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg with Qarabag be played “at Inverdee” after taking a dim view of the pitch for tomorrow night’s opener in Baku.

Chief Cormack sent a tweet slamming the state of the playing surface at the Azerbaijani outfit’s ground, labelling UEFA’s decision to approve the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium pitch for Euro competition “beyond the pale”.

It is understood Qarabag themselves were so concerned about the surface in recent days, they considered asking European football’s governing body to move their first leg clash with the Dons elsewhere in Baku.

However, it will go ahead at the venue at 5pm GMT tomorrow.

The tie is Aberdeen’s biggest in Europe for close to 15 years – since they reached the UEFA Cup groups under Jimmy Calderwood in 2007/08.

Stephen Glass’ side will reach the lucrative Conference League group stage if they can overcome Qarabag across the next two Thursdays, a feat which would guarantee the club upwards of £2.5 million in prize money.

 

