Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

UEFA had no excuse for not moving Qarabag v Aberdeen clash – and Andy Considine has paid for their crass stupidity

By Chris Crighton
August 20, 2021, 11:45 am
Andy Considine lies injured during the UEFA Conference League qualifier between Qarabag and Aberdeen at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.
Andy Considine lies injured during the UEFA Conference League qualifier between Qarabag and Aberdeen at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

If, as seems tragically possible, Andy Considine’s year ended in an agonised heap on the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium pitch, it should weigh heavily on UEFA’s shoulders.

He should not have fallen there, for he should never have stood there in the first place.

There may never be conclusive proof the surface caused what looks to be significant damage, and it is conceded freak accidents can nevertheless strike on even the best of parks. But it stands to reason that the less likely a player is to find a reliable, level landing spot when descending from a challenge, the shorter are the odds against a catastrophic torsion injury.

For the game’s authorities to actively cut those odds by ignoring the calls – from both clubs, for pity’s sake – to permit a change of venue was crass stupidity and total insensitivity to life outside football’s elite.

When this column noted the completely unacceptable condition of this gashed sandbox last week, at time of writing Aberdeen had not even confirmed they would be the ones visiting it. If UEFA feels that this is long enough for clubs involved in qualifying rounds to arrange logistics for fixtures thousands of miles away, they simply have no case that they had insufficient notice to sanction an emergency stadium switch.

This, remember, was a body which managed to avert a financial hit by relocating a Champions League final from one side of Europe to the other within five days to counteract travel restrictions. Yet it is too inflexible to arrange for a club to play a tie on its own regular ground when it is only the welfare of men like Considine at stake.

Andy Considine is stretchered off.

In these extreme times, when so many have temporarily sacrificed their own amenity for the health of others, that UEFA failed to do likewise is a disgrace.

Aberdeen lose 1-0 to Qarabag but Europa Conference League group hopes remain alive

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]