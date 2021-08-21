Richard Gordon: Early season positivity around Aberdeen has taken a hit during what’s been a painful few days

In just a few painful days the early season enthusiasm and positivity around the Dons has taken a major hit.

Back-to-back defeats and serious injuries to key players, and controversy over big team changes, have marred the past week and put the brakes on.

It began with the League Cup exit in Kirkcaldy.

I went along as a fan – the first time I have had the opportunity to do so in almost eighteen months – and there was almost a carnival atmosphere inside Stark’s Park beforehand, despite the weakened side that had been announced.

A few defensive slips apart, there was nothing during the first half to dampen that, but everything changed after the interval, and it became clear the tide had turned.

As we saw with St Johnstone last season, cup runs can have a transformative effect on a campaign, and Aberdeen have thrown away one of the two opportunities they had to experience that.

I understand that Stephen Glass was prioritising Europe, but at this stage of the campaign, I cannot see how players would be suffering from fatigue. The tie against Raith merited a stronger selection and we paid the price for fielding an understrength side.

Finishing with nine men due to the injuries to Jonny Hayes and Ryan Hedges summed up the afternoon.

That was followed by the marathon journey to Baku and a gruelling 90 minutes on what was a disgraceful surface, one that looks like seriously curtailing Andrew Considine’s campaign.

To be honest, that was more concerning for me than the loss against Qarabag.

The big man has become a club legend, remains our most consistent and dependable central defender, and he did not deserve to suffer in that way. He will undergo a scan early next week and I am hoping and praying for positive news.

The Dons required cover in that area in any case; if Andrew is going to be out long term, Dave Cormack may need to spend the £500k we offered for Martin Boyle on a central defender. St Johnstone’s Jason Kerr would be an ideal target.

Overall, it was a disappointing performance in the Azerbaijani capital. The side offered next to nothing going forward and mustered only two efforts on goal, neither of which troubled the home keeper.

The pitch obviously played a part, but the Qarabag players adapted to it and were at least able to construct a number of flowing moves. I would have expected us to be able to do something similar.

There was an improvement in the second half following the introduction of Connor McLennan; Jay Emmanuel-Thomas having been hooked as a result of another disappointing showing, and the big plus is having left Baku with just a single-goal deficit.

At a packed Pittodrie and on a superb playing surface, the Dons are still very much in this tie, and, if we can recreate the exciting home form seen in the last three games, a place in the group stage of the inaugural Conference League is still very much a possibility.

Before then, there is the demanding trip to Tynecastle tomorrow, and injuries permitting, I feel sure Stephen will have learned his lesson from last weekend. I expect to see the strongest possible line-up as two 100% records go on the line.

Cruel condition strikes Scotland legend Denis Law

The news that Denis Law is suffering from dementia was, naturally, greeted with universal sadness across the football world.

I never saw Denis at his peak. Some terrible injuries had diminished his impact by the time I began watching the game, but older fans tell me he was the most talented goalscorer Scotland has produced, and his statistics back that up.

As with all players of his generation, footage is limited, but the videos that can be found show a skilful striker with a deft touch and imagination; someone who played with a smile on his face, but possessed a steely will to win.

I have been fortunate enough to meet and interview Denis on several occasions, and he was a true gentleman with a lively sense of humour.

It is devastating to imagine how this cruel condition will strip him of the characteristics that made him so special. My thoughts are with him and his family.