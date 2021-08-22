Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen will wear last season’s kit against Hearts after Jambos refuse to wear away strip

By Danny Law
August 22, 2021, 11:36 am
Aberdeen will wear last season's away kit at Tynecastle in Sunday's clash.
Aberdeen will wear last season’s away kit against Hearts in today’s Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle.

This season’s home and away Dons kits were deemed too similar to Hearts’ maroon home kit by the Scottish FA refereeing department.

A request from the Dons for Hearts to wear their away kit was turned down by the Gorgie club.

A Dons statement read: “The club was advised by the SPFL on Thursday of a clash with both our home (red) and away (navy) kits deemed by the Scottish FA Refereeing Department as being unsuitable when compared to Hearts maroon home jersey.

“Hearts did not agree to change to their second choice kit.

“As a result, and as per SPFL rules, we were given the option of registering a third choice kit or be obliged to wear Hearts away kit.

“Clearly, the latter was not an option and the club has subsequently registered last season’s white, black and gold trim away kit as a third kit choice option to utilise in this afternoon’s match.”

