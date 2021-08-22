Aberdeen will wear last season’s kit against Hearts after Jambos refuse to wear away strip

Aberdeen will wear last season’s away kit against Hearts in today’s Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle.

This season’s home and away Dons kits were deemed too similar to Hearts’ maroon home kit by the Scottish FA refereeing department.

A request from the Dons for Hearts to wear their away kit was turned down by the Gorgie club.

A Dons statement read: “The club was advised by the SPFL on Thursday of a clash with both our home (red) and away (navy) kits deemed by the Scottish FA Refereeing Department as being unsuitable when compared to Hearts maroon home jersey.

“Hearts did not agree to change to their second choice kit.

“As a result, and as per SPFL rules, we were given the option of registering a third choice kit or be obliged to wear Hearts away kit.

“Clearly, the latter was not an option and the club has subsequently registered last season’s white, black and gold trim away kit as a third kit choice option to utilise in this afternoon’s match.”