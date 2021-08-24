Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson earns first senior call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been handed his first senior call-up for Scotland’s three World Cup qualifiers next month.

Ferguson has enjoyed a strong start to the season under Dons boss Stephen Glass, netting three goals in seven starts so far.

Having won eight under-21 caps, Ferguson was earlier this week tipped for a place in the senior squad by his former Reds boss Derek McInnes.

The 22-year-old will now take his place among Steve Clarke’s squad for the triple header, which starts with next Wednesday’s match away to Denmark.

The Scots subsequently host Moldova at Hampden Park on September 4, before travelling to Austria on September 7.

Ferguson is among three uncapped players in Clarke’s squad, along with goalkeepers Zander Clark of St Johnstone and Liam Kelly of Motherwell.

David Marshall, who was first choice during the Euro 2020 campaign, has been dropped after falling down the pecking order at Derby County, while there is also no place for Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin.

Clarke, who has signed an extended deal as national team boss, confirmed Hearts’ 38-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon will now assume the first choice position.

Clarke said: “Craig just wanted to play football and he felt that leaving Celtic was the best way to do that.

“I had spoken to Craig a few times over the years and he has always known what I think of him as a goalkeeper.

“In one of the conversations we had he actually said to me he would maybe have to leave to get first team football to get involved with Scotland again.

“That’s what he wanted, to be involved.

“Now the way it’s fallen, in this camp for this squads, he’ll be the number one goalkeeper. And I look forward to seeing him play.

“He’ll work with Chris Woods who will be a good addition to the squad.

“Hopefully the goalkeepers will learn a little bit from him as well.”