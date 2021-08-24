Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson earns first senior call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad

By Andy Skinner
August 24, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates his second goal against BK Hacken.
Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been handed his first senior call-up for Scotland’s three World Cup qualifiers next month.

Ferguson has enjoyed a strong start to the season under Dons boss Stephen Glass, netting three goals in seven starts so far.

Having won eight under-21 caps, Ferguson was earlier this week tipped for a place in the senior squad by his former Reds boss Derek McInnes.

The 22-year-old will now take his place among Steve Clarke’s squad for the triple header, which starts with next Wednesday’s match away to Denmark.

The Scots subsequently host Moldova at Hampden Park on September 4, before travelling to Austria on September 7.

Ferguson is among three uncapped players in Clarke’s squad, along with goalkeepers Zander Clark of St Johnstone and Liam Kelly of Motherwell.

David Marshall, who was first choice during the Euro 2020 campaign, has been dropped after falling down the pecking order at Derby County, while there is also no place for Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin.

Clarke, who has signed an extended deal as national team boss, confirmed Hearts’ 38-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon will now assume the first choice position.

Clarke said: “Craig just wanted to play football and he felt that leaving Celtic was the best way to do that.

Craig Gordon (centre)

“I had spoken to Craig a few times over the years and he has always known what I think of him as a goalkeeper.

“In one of the conversations we had he actually said to me he would maybe have to leave to get first team football to get involved with Scotland again.

“That’s what he wanted, to be involved.

“Now the way it’s fallen, in this camp for this squads, he’ll be the number one goalkeeper. And I look forward to seeing him play.

“He’ll work with Chris Woods who will be a good addition to the squad.

“Hopefully the goalkeepers will learn a little bit from him as well.”

