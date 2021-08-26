Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stakes are high for Aberdeen’s 150th European tie

By Paul Third
August 26, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2021, 11:34 am
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass.
Dons boss Stephen Glass wants to make Aberdeen’s 150th European game one to remember.

The biggest European game at Pittodrie since Bayern Munich came to the city in 2008 in the last 32 of the UEFA Cup beckons for Aberdeen as they welcome Azerbaijani side Qarabag to the Granite City in Conference League.

The scenario is simple for the Dons – win by two goals and a place in the group stages of European football for only the second time in the club’s history will be secured.

Qarabag hold the advantage following their 1-0 win in Baku last week, but Glass is confident his players can deliver when it matters most.

He said: “We are playing against a very good Qarabag team. We won’t underestimate them by any means.

“We will give them the full respect, in the knowledge they will be better on our pitch than they were at home.

“We will be better as well and it will be a very good game. We believe we can win, 100 percent.

“We are aware of their dangers and their qualities, but if we do the right things and at the right time, we can make it a special night.”

Bayern Munich visited Pittodrie in 2007/08.

Qarabag will relish Pittodrie pitch

Qarabag’s one-goal lead was earned on a dire playing surface in Baku last week and, while the Aberdeen manager is pleased to have the comforts of home – not to mention a superior pitch – for the second leg, he is under no illusions his side’s opponents will also enjoy the chance to play at Pittodrie.

When asked how different this game would be to the first leg, Glass said: “It might even look like a different sport.

“It will suit both teams. Their manager is very good and has his team playing very attractive football.

“They couldn’t do that on their pitch either. Sometimes you go away in Europe and hear they are doing this to the pitch because it suits them.

“I don’t think there is any part of that, but I do think it will benefit them, and it will benefit us, and you will see a much more attractive game of football.

“There is going to be a good crowd there as well, we are looking forward to it. We are not going in fearing anything.

The Aberdeen fans could have a big role to play.

“We are going in respecting them, but with the backing of the public, if we can get them on our side right from the start, you never know what can happen on the night.

“We are very, very hopeful we can do the club justice and also the people that are coming to watch us.”

‘We can be in Europe beyond Thursday’

UEFA’s decision to end the away goals rule means all hope is not lost if the Dons do concede on home soil and Glass believes his players can take comfort from the change in the ruling.

He said: “There are going to be winners and losers from no away goals. Potentially we could be the ones that benefit from it here.

“Let’s say we go and win 2-1 we would have been knocked out. We are trying to win the game and the rules are rules at the start – it could be beneficial to us.

“Going into the Hacken game we were hoping to still be in this position. We are in this position, it is do-able against a good team.

“We believe, if Qarabag play well, we still have an opportunity to win the game and that is important to us.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez (left) battles with Qarabag’s Abbas Huseyno in the play-off first leg in Baku.

“We have shown we are a group of players that are capable of mixing it and have a bit of spirit about us.

“We saw that at Tynecastle on Sunday (against Hearts) as we know what it takes to stay in games.

“We have players that can score goals. We have the makings of the team to still be in Europe beyond Thursday night.”

Andy Considine (knee) and Ryan Hedges (hamstring) will miss the game, but Connor McLennan and Jonny Hedges, who were forced off at Tynecastle on Sunday, and Jack Mackenzie, who missed the game, could return.

