Stephen Glass: ‘Andy Considine is one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen’

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has hailed Andy Considine as one of the best professionals he has ever worked with after backing the defender to return from his cruciate ligament injury.

The 34-year-old has undergone surgery on his knee following the injury he suffered in the UEFA Conference League play-off first leg against Qarabag in Azerbaijan last week, and is not expected back until after Christmas.

Glass described the loss of the club’s long-serving player as a hammer blow, but says the player will be given the full support of the club as he begins his recovery.

He said: “Andy had his surgery today and has had his cruciate repaired. He is going to be out beyond Christmas.

“To lose a guy like Andy Considine is a hammer blow to us and our season. We just hope he gets back as soon as he can.

“It is just important he gets the space now to acknowledge what has happened and we back him in his rehab.

“It should not be a season-ending injury, if that is the way of putting it. He went down on Tuesday with the thought that if it is what we think it is then he was booked in for the operation. It was a quick turnaround.”

Glass hailed the character of Considine and paid him the highest of compliments in describing the importance of the defender to the club.

The Dons boss said: “You can’t underestimate the loss of Andy Considine to this club.

“His character is unbelievable. He is one of the best professionals I have ever seen in my time in football – which is 30 years or so.

“He is what he is for a reason. He is a great leader at this club, a great player at this club and an example for the young players.

“You are going to miss that, but it is important that everybody else picks up the slack and makes the loss as minimal as possible.

“I spoke to him on Tuesday when he was down there. He is in good spirits, good as can be expected.”

The loss of Considine for the rest of the year means the Dons are now seeking defensive reinforcements and Glass remains convinced the poor pitch in Baku was the cause of the player’s serious injury.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s second leg, where Aberdeen will try to overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit and qualify for the group stages of the tournament, Glass said: “It changes the need for centre-back cover, if Andy was fit.

“Now you need somebody to come in and be a big part of what we are doing.

“We will continue to look to build the squad, but if you are losing Andy Considine you are losing a big part of your squad.”

He added: “I stand by my comments last week.

“We’re talking about a guy who has had 600 games or so and hasn’t even looked like doing something of that magnitude.

“I don’t think there is any doubt and every player who played on that (pitch) will acknowledge that.

“There is zero blame attached to their player or club. Before the game there was the question, but UEFA deemed it playable.”