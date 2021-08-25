Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Stephen Glass: ‘Andy Considine is one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen’

By Paul Third
August 25, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Andy Considine is ready to take on Qarabag in Azerbaijan.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has hailed Andy Considine as one of the best professionals he has ever worked with after backing the defender to return from his cruciate ligament injury.

The 34-year-old has undergone surgery on his knee following the injury he suffered in the UEFA Conference League play-off first leg against Qarabag in Azerbaijan last week, and is not expected back until after Christmas.

Glass described the loss of the club’s long-serving player as a hammer blow, but says the player will be given the full support of the club as he begins his recovery.

He said: “Andy had his surgery today and has had his cruciate repaired.  He is going to be out beyond Christmas.

“To lose a guy like Andy Considine is a hammer blow to us and our season. We just hope he gets back as soon as he can.

“It is just important he gets the space now to acknowledge what has happened and we back him in his rehab.

“It should not be a season-ending injury, if that is the way of putting it. He went down on Tuesday with the thought that if it is what we think it is then he was booked in for the operation. It was a quick turnaround.”

Glass hailed the character of Considine and paid him the highest of compliments in describing the importance of the defender to the club.

The Dons boss said: “You can’t underestimate the loss of Andy Considine to this club.

“His character is unbelievable. He is one of the best professionals I have ever seen in my time in football – which is 30 years or so.

“He is what he is for a reason. He is a great leader at this club, a great player at this club and an example for the young players.

“You are going to miss that, but it is important that everybody else picks up the slack and makes the loss as minimal as possible.

“I spoke to him on Tuesday when he was down there. He is in good spirits, good as can be expected.”

The loss of Considine for the rest of the year means the Dons are now seeking defensive reinforcements and Glass remains convinced the poor pitch in Baku was the cause of the player’s serious injury.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s second leg, where Aberdeen will try to overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit and qualify for the group stages of the tournament, Glass said: “It changes the need for centre-back cover, if Andy was fit.

“Now you need somebody to come in and be a big part of what we are doing.

“We will continue to look to build the squad, but if you are losing Andy Considine you are losing a big part of your squad.”

He added: “I stand by my comments last week. 

“We’re talking about a guy who has had 600 games or so and hasn’t even looked like doing something of that magnitude.

“I don’t think there is any doubt and every player who played on that (pitch) will acknowledge that.

“There is zero blame attached to their player or club. Before the game there was the question, but UEFA deemed it playable.”

 

