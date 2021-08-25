Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Qarabag boss sorry to hear Andy Considine suffered a serious injury in Baku

By Sean Wallace
August 25, 2021, 7:50 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 8:16 pm
Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov.
Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov insists he is sorry to hear Andy Considine suffered a serious injury on his side’s pitch.

Gurbanov also sends his best wishes to the Scotland international defender who has been ruled out for four months following cruciate ligament surgery.

Defender Considine was stretchered off in the 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off first round loss in Azerbaijan after his studs were caught in the uneven surface.

Considine underwent surgery and manager Stephen Glass has confirmed he will be sidelined until after Christmas.

Gurbanov will lead his side out in the second leg at Pittodrie holding a 1-0 advantage.

On Considine, he said: “I am very sorry to hear about that.

“When any player gets injured, I always feel sorry.

“I send my best wishes to the player.”

Midfielder Patrick Andrade ruled out

Gurbanov took his squad for a training session on the Pittodrie pitch ahead of the Euro clash where both sides will battle it out for group stage qualification.

The Qarabag boss confirmed influential midfielder Patrick Andrade will miss the tie through suspension.

He also has injury doubts about a number of players, who he would not name, who will be given late fitness tests.

Gurbanov said: “Andrade won’t play. We have some doubts.

“We’ll take recommendations from our doctors tomorrow.”

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine is stretchered off injured in the Europa Conference League clash in Baku.

Bid to produce an entertaining game

Such was the atrocious condition of the pitch at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium neither team could play a passing game.

Gurbanov expects it to be much different in the return in the Granite City.

He said: “Of course, football is based on passing.

“I am happy the way the club welcomed us.

“Tomorrow, we will try to show an entertaining game so that both sets of fans are entertained.

“We are prepared to play against a team that is also well prepared and can show good stuff on the pitch.

“I don’t like to talk about individual players but the team showed that they are good in certain positions.

“We are ready for the challenge.”

Qarabag had to endure a long journey to Scotland and will also have the time difference with the UK three hours behind Azerbaijan.

That is not a problem for Gurbanov.

He said: “This is not new to us.

“We are focused on the game. We haven’t thought much about.”

Experience of winning Euro play-offs

Gurbanov is a past master at winning play-offs to reach the group stages of European football – he has done it in each of the last seven seasons.

During that seven year spell Qarabag have qualified for the group stages of the Europa League six times and once for the Champions League groups.

He aims to make that experience count against the Dons who have not reached the group stages in Europe since the 2007 UEFA Cup.

He said: “We have lot of experience and I’m hoping to use that experience against Aberdeen.

“I think it’s not correct to make a prediction, I think both teams have an equal chance.

“I don’t want to talk about old games but we have the experience of playoff games.

“I would like to get into more playoffs so I can learn more and we can develop.”

 

