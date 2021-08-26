Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Striker Marley Watkins has returned to Aberdeen on a two-year deal ahead of tonight’s huge clash with Qarabag

By Ryan Cryle
August 26, 2021, 7:33 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 7:51 pm
Aberdeen's Marley Watkins and Dundee United's Calum Butcher tangle.
Aberdeen's Marley Watkins and Dundee United's Calum Butcher tangle at Tannadice last season.

Aberdeen have confirmed Marley Watkins has returned to the club on a two-year deal.

Watkins, 30, was on loan at Pittodrie in the first half of last season under previous boss Derek McInnes, however, a hamstring injury put paid to his spell – after 13 appearances and two goals – and he returned to parent club Bristol City.

He was released by Bristol at the end of last term, before a short spell with Cardiff City, and new Dons gaffer Stephen Glass has moved to add him to a cohort of strikers which also includes Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Wolves loanee Austin Samuels – who arrived earlier in the week.

On securing Welsh international and former Inverness Caley Thistle forward Watkins, who has been handed the number seven shirt, Glass said: “I’m delighted Marley has chosen to return to the Club.

“In his previous spell at Aberdeen his influence on the team was enormous and we are looking forward to having him back in a red jersey. I expect the fans will be delighted to see him back with the club.

“We have beaten off a lot of competition for him and I am sure he will enjoy a great reception upon his return to Pittodrie.”

Watkins said: “I’m over the moon to be back, I loved it here my first time and can’t wait to get going.

“I feel I came here last time and I wasn’t even fit – I came here to get games. Now I’m fit, I’ve had a good pre-season and hope I can hit the ground running. Hopefully I can deliver.

“I got in at Cardiff, but the chairman blocked it (a longer-term deal) and Aberdeen were still interested, luckily. I can’t wait to get going – it’s a great club

“There’s so many exciting games to be part of. We want to be as ambitious as possible, I see they are building a great squad and I’m excited.”

Earlier on Thursday, rumours of Watkins’ return were ablaze on social media after a member of the Red Army used a flight tracker to follow a flight it was believed the player had boarded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]