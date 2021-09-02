Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

AFC Women bolster squad on eve of the new SWPL1 season

By Paul Third
September 2, 2021, 2:19 pm Updated: September 2, 2021, 2:47 pm
Louise Brown has become AFC Women's second signing of the summer
Former Scotland youth international Louise Brown has become Aberdeen FC Women’s second signing of the summer.

The 24 year-old former Buchan Ladies attacker has joined the Dons after impressing on trial.

She told the club website: “It feels amazing to sign after my trial. I was kind of surprised, but I knew I had the ability and I was confident that I could step up and get going again.

“I usually play up front but I can play in midfield as well. I enjoy playing in the forward areas mostly. Playing in SWPL1 is where I had always aimed to be so I’m really chuffed to get there.”

Brown is resuming her career after taking a break to have children and is relishing the chance to play in the top flight of Scottish women’s football.

She said: “I had always played for Buchan Ladies since I was about 12 and I stayed there from then so this is my first experience of playing at a different team.

“I had a break and had three kids. I had my first, Josh, four years ago and had then I had the twins, Darren and Alec, 10 months later so I was away from the game for a bit but not for too long.

“It was hard to come back but I did a lot of work in my own time to get my fitness back. I feel like I’m getting a lot fitter now.

“I always intended going back to Buchan after having kids and I did think about making the step up at some point.

“I feel like this is my second chance at it after coming back, before I get too old. I’m just going to work as hard as I can for the team and try to enjoy it at the same time.”

Brown knows the adjustment to playing in the top flight will be a big one but has backed herself to deliver at the Dons.

The new arrival, who is in the squad for Sunday’s SWPL1 opener against Celtic said: “Since I started training at Aberdeen my fitness has improved but it’s more the speed at which they play that has been hardest to get used to.

“I’ve been with Scotland youth squads so I’ve experienced that step up before but just the speed at which they move the ball took me by surprise a bit.

“The other players are all amazing, they have all been so lovely and really made me feel welcome so it’s been a really good start.”

