Aberdeen defender Andy Considine vows to fight for Dons future

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine is confident he can earn a new deal at Pittodrie, despite his injury lay-off.

The 34-year-old has been ruled out until next year after suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Qarabag in the Europa Conference League.

Only Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Bobby Clark have made more appearances for the Dons than Scotland international Considine, who is in the final year of his contract.

But the Dons stalwart has vowed to bounce back stronger from the setback and fight for his Pittodrie future.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, he said: “I’ll get back, I know that. My hunger is the exact same now as it’s ever been.

“I still want to achieve things at Aberdeen.

“I’m in the last year of my contract so this injury hasn’t come at a great time.

“That’s probably the one worry I’ve got at the moment.

“A lot of people probably think, Considine is 34, he’s done. With this injury, they’ll ask how I’ll get back.

“But honestly, I’m so determined to prove every single person wrong.

“I’m going to be on that pitch in April again, or whenever my knee is right.

“I’ll be back wearing that red shirt.”

Considine also says he hasn’t given up on adding to his three Scotland caps.

He said: “I still want to be called up by Scotland regardless of my age.

“I still want to do that. That’s what drives me, I want to be part of it.

“Football is full of opinions, I’ve heard it all before.

“People were talking about new centre-backs coming in at Aberdeen to play alongside Declan Gallagher and my name wasn’t even being mentioned.

“That stuff drives me, it’s fuel for me.

“I’d never say never on another call-up.”