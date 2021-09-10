Aberdeen Women hoping to make statement against Partick Thistle, says Loren Campbell

Loren Campbell, who captained Aberdeen Women against Celtic, insists her side are raring to go against Partick Thistle on Sunday.

The Dons will face familiar opposition at Petershill Park, where they will be looking to pick up their first SWPL 1 points of the season after last week’s 4-2 defeat to the Hoops.

Despite the result, Campbell believes there are plenty of positives to take from the game into this weekend.

The defender said: “We thought we looked quite good when we had the ball, we thought we looked comfortable.

“We just needed to keep it for longer periods of the game and that’s a certainly an objective going into the game this Sunday.

“We want to have more of the ball and control more of the game, especially more of the tempo.”

Familiar Opposition

Partick Thistle were a late inclusion to SWPL1 due to Forfar Farmington’s withdrawal and will be looking to start their season strongly after their first game against Rangers was postponed due to Covid-19.

Campbell is expecting a difficult game having played the Jags twice last season in the SWPL2, but believes her side have what it takes to take all three points back to Aberdeen.

She said: “We’re expecting a really hard game, I think every game in this league is going to be hard, but every time we played Partick they work very hard. They are a very physical team as well which I think they try and combat that against our small, younger players.

“We know each other inside out as well so it’ll be interesting to see who can take advantage of that on the day. It’s just whoever plays better.

“Partick are one of the teams that we feel are around about us. You must beat them to finish higher up the table and putting points on the board early is good.

“It also makes a statement to other teams in the league. It is really important, and it is three points we will be focusing on.”

The Dons won the last meeting between the two side back in June thanks to a Bayley Hutchison brace, but could be without their star striker for the second game running.

Many of Aberdeen’s goals were scored by players in a variety of positions last season and Campbell insists that those players will deliver again in Hutchison’s absence.

She said: “Bayley is an important player, but last season we had goals coming from all over the pitch so we’re not solely relying on Bayley.

“If we have to play without her this weekend, it’s a case of someone stepping up and maybe getting goals from midfield playing off whoever is up front.”

Aberdeen could also be without their experienced club captain Kelly Forrest, but Campbell is ready to step up to captain duties once again if called upon.

She said: “For me, it is a privilege to be captain. I only ever get it if Kelly’s not playing, but I’d rather she be on the pitch.”

The Dons kick off at 2pm at Petershill Park on Sunday with both home and away fans able to attend. The game will also be streamed live on Partick Thistle’s YouTube channel.